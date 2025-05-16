Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson & others react to Sania Feagin's adorable moment with mom after LA Sparks nod

Sania Feagin received the biggest news of her basketball career on Thursday. The former USC forward was included in the LA Sparks' roster ahead of their season opener against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday.

The Sparks social media team posted the video of Feagin sitting with team head coach Lynne Roberts across from GM Raegan Pebley. Breaking the news to the forward, Pebley said that Feagin was one of the rare ones to have made the team as a second or third-round pick.

Sania Feagin looked shocked as she called her family to break the news. She also called her USC head coach, Dawn Staley.

The wholesome video was met with reactions from the WNBA stars. From Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso to LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson to Azura Stevens, WNBA players reacted to Feagin joining the Sparks. Cardoso, Feagin's former USC teammate, reacted with a series of red heart emojis.

Sparks veteran Stevens reacted with a series of happy face emojis. Meanwhile, Dearica Hamby commented with a heart and an emotional face emoji.

LA Sparks stars Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink also commented on the post.

"Ya Sania🗣️💜✨," Burrell wrote.

"She’s the best ❤️❤️❤️," Brink commented.

Sania Feagin's college career and big words from former coach Dawn Staley

Standing tall at 6-ft-3, Sania Feagin is a big problem. The former USC star has been a defensive monster since her college and it seems like the Sparks are going to use Feagin and Cameron Brink to suffocate opposing players in the paint.

Feagin was the starting forward on the Gamecocks' team and played a crucial role in helping her team win the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2024. While Feagin was anxious when the Sparks GM called her for the meeting, Staley was very confident about her student.

After the selection, Feagin called Staley, who responded in the most Dawn Staley way. The Gamecocks coach added that she always believed her.

"I knew you were going to make the damn team, I knew it. Congratulations," Staley said.

"I am not surprised. I mean she just tapped into what she was for us," she added.

Sania Feagin played four seasons with the Gamecocks and had a career year with the team. During the 2024-25 season, she averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

