South Carolina's senior players Bree Hall and Sania Feagin attended Thursday's press conference ahead of the 2025 March Madness and they were caught by surprise with the opening question in the media briefing.

Ad

A reporter asked the pair their thoughts about the NCAA Women's Tournament getting financial compensation through the unit system for the first time. Coach Dawn Staley chuckled as she heard the question, which left Hall and Feagin flummoxed.

Ad

Trending

"No one told us anything about it," Feagin said (1:24).

"Wait, so we get money?" Hall asked.

As Dawn Staley clarified that this was not NIL money, Hall added:

"I don't know. I'm not going to lie. I really have no clue about that. I'm sorry."

Conferences participating in the NCAA Tournament will get $113,000 for each game that a women's basketball team plays in the 2025 March Madness. The units that will be given to the 32 conferences come mostly from TV revenue.

Ad

At the moment, the money will only be given to the schools, so Hall, Feagin and the rest of the players competing in the Big Dance won't pocket the cash generated by the unit program.

Bree Hall and Sania Feagin's importance to Dawn Staley as South Carolina begins NCAA title defense

Brea Hall and Sania Feagin have been important pieces for coach Dawn Staley, with the two senior stars part of South Carolina's starting lineup this season. They have stepped up in the absence of Ashlyn Watkins, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the game against Mississippi State on Jan. 5.

Ad

Feagin is averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 assists through 33 games this season. Hall, on the other hand, is averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists through 33 games this campaign.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Bree Hall (#23) and forward Sania Feagin (#20) celebrate a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Imagn

Feagin delivered for the Gamecocks in the recently concluded SEC Tournament. She scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds in South Carolina's 84-63 win over Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals. She followed that up with a 14-point performance against Oklahoma in the semifinals.

Feagin continued her excellent play in the championship game against Texas, racking up 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in South Carolina's 64-45 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here