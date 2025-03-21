"People are going to come for our necks": Bree Hall and Sania Feagin on the difference between March Madness runs as freshmen vs seniors

The South Carolina Gamecocks, led by veterans like Bree Hall and Sania Feagin, are ramping up for their national championship defense in March Madness. The reigning national champions are the No. 1 seed in the Birmingham 2 Regional after another stellar campaign and will be looking to win their third national title in four years.

Hall and Feagin were both freshmen during the team's first title during that run in 2021-22. During their media availability on Thursday, they were asked how March Madness is different now for the seniors compared to when they were freshmen.

"That's a great question. I think the biggest thing is knowing that people are going to come for our necks, and I think we have to be prepared every single game. We cannot take any breaks cause everybody's coming for the same thing but I feel like, we also have a bigger target on our back because we won last year, and going back-to-back would be a very big deal," Hall said. (6:24)

Feagin, who is also in her senior year of college basketball, resoundingly agreed to her teammate's statement.

"I agree, take it one game at a time."

This season, both Feagin and Hall have provided a steady veteran presence for the Dawn Staley-coached squad as the former has averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks while the latter is tallying 6.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.0 assists per contest.

Sania Feagin details what incoming opponents will experience playing on the Gamecocks' home floor

Later in the press conference, both Sania Feagin and Bree Hall were asked about what their opponents who will play in the Colonial Life Arena should expect as opposed to their own home floor. Feagin then took it upon herself to answer with Hall positively reacting to her teammate's response.

"A great environment. I mean the energy, the atmosphere, I mean our fans, they love us so, a great environment," Sania Feagin asserted. (7:05)

The South Carolina Gamecocks now continue their preparations for this year's March Madness, as they are set to face the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Friday, March 21, on their home court.

