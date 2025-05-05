Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, shares 3-word message as MiLaysia Fulwiley gets crowned 3X Nationals MVP

After a mixed season with South Carolina, star prospect MiLaysia Fulwiley entered the transfer portal from the Gamecocks on Apr. 17. Last week, she announced that she had committed to familiar Southeastern Conference team, the LSU Tigers.

Ad

After announcing her next team, Fulwiley turned her attention to the 16-team 2025 USA Basketball 3X3 Nationals in Arizona where she played for Team Chaos. In the championship game against Team Rise, Fulwiley put on a clinic by forcing overtime with her team trailing with 30 seconds remaining. She won Chaos the game 14-12 with a clutch 2-pointer in overtime, finishing the contest with a team-leading 8 points and was named the women's tournament MVP.

Ad

Trending

The LSU Tigers celebrated Fulwiley's achievement with a classy graphic on Instagram captioned:

"CHAMP 🏆."

Ad

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks hyped up MiLaysia Fulwiley in the comment section of the Instagram post.

"Let's Geaux Lay," Kia Brooks wrote.

Brooks's IG comment

How Kim Mulkey recruited MiLaysia Fulwiley to LSU

MiLaysia Fulwiley was a valuable bench option for coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina when the Gamecocks won the national championship unbeaten last year, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.4 minutes of action per game. She continued to be a contributing factor from the bench last season averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes of action but she only started three of her 77 games in Columbia.

Ad

During Friday's segment of the "Get Gordon" podcast, LSU coach Kim Mulkey revealed how the Tigers lured the talented Fulwiley to Baton Rouge.

“It didn’t take much,” Mulkey said. “I think I spoke to her and her mother one time, one time. She has not even come here on a visit. ‘She’s played against us enough to know our style of play. These young people do their homework. They look at rosters. They look at openings in the starting five. They look at openings in the rotation of eight or nine players.

Ad

"She, pretty much I think, had her mind made up. And it was not an easy thing to sell, but you’re always nervous, and that’s what makes it not easy. Every time we’ve played South Carolina, she in particular has kicked our rear end. Whether it be in a regular season game or the SEC Tournament, she just was special every time she played LSU.”

Despite her bench role, MiLaysia Fulwiley still finished as South Carolina's second-highest points scorer behind Joyce Edwards and was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year for her stellar performances when called upon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here