Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks shares 3-word reaction to Paige Bueckers' incredible WNBA achievement 79 days since draft

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, never shies away from showing love to other athletes and on Monday, she reacted to former UConn star Paige Bueckers' WNBA achievement. The Dallas Wings' rookie and the No. 1 pick in this year's draft was named as a WNBA All-Star starter.

It only took 79 days since Bueckers was drafted for her to be named an All-Star — a rare feat. ESPNW reported on Instagram that she is the only first-year player to be named as a starter for the event on July 19 in Indianapolis.

Among those who commented on the post was Brooks, who added three words of excitement.

"Let’s Geaux Paige !!" Brooks wrote with a love emoji.

Bueckers, who led the Huskies to the national championship glory in April, seemingly transitioned her stellar collegiate career into the professional league. As a rookie, she is averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 assists per game for the Wings.

It remains to be seen which team Bueckers will play for in the All-Star Game. Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will serve as captains, and they will draft their teams next week.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brook,s shares heartfelt tribute to her daughter's journey

Flau'jae Johnson was named to Team USA for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, which began Saturday in Chile. Before her daughter's Team USA debut, Kia Brooks shared a heartfelt message to the LSU guard, reflecting on the hard work and dedication that led to this moment.

"Imagine if I hadn’t listened to my daughter’s dreams. What if I didn’t support her passions for basketball and rap? What if I had crushed her plans and withheld the resources she needed to succeed? ... What if I hadn’t trusted myself to manage her career and instead hired an agent? Well, I’m glad those were just ‘what ifs.’

"Because we did it we stuck to the plan, despite the doubters, and now we’re here. God is amazing, and I thank Him.

"My daughter @flaujae, is in Chile competing for her first gold medal with Team USA, and it’s all because of God’s guidance, faith, and hard work ... Stay committed, put in the work, and you’ll reap the rewards of your labor. We are proof it’s all possible!!" Brooks wrote on Instagram.

Johnson recorded three points, six rebounds and two assists in Team USA's opener against Chile on Saturday. On Monday, she had five points and four rebounds as Team USA defeated Puerto Rico 80-62.

