Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, shares 4-word reaction to LSU star getting nominated for major award

Flau'Jae Johnson was nominated for the prestigious 2025 BET Sportswoman of the Year award for her exceptional performances for the LSU Tigers last season. It was a momentous occasion for the young guard that her game was being acknowledged nationally.

Ad

After her name was out on Black Entertainment Television's Instagram handle, Flau'Jae's mother reposted that on her story as she showered praise on her daughter.

Flau'Jae Johnson's mother Kia J Brooks reacts to her nomination (Image via Instagram/kiajbrooks)

"Let's Geaux Feaux, Cograts!!!" Kia J Brooks wrote on her story repost, congratulating her daughter accompanied with a purple heart (LSU colours) and Flau'Jae jersey number 4.

Ad

Trending

In three years of her collegiate career, Flau'Jae has grown massively in stature and has succeeded despite taking the burden of scoring points for her team. She guided LSU to the national championship title in her freshman year.

Since then, she has only grown in stature and improved various aspects of her game. She continued scoring the bulk of points as LSU reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons in her sophomore and junior years.

Ad

The 21-year-old dropped a career-high 28 points in the Elite Eight showdown against the UCLA Bruins. Despite her heroics, Kim Mulkey's team fell short and crashed out of the NCAA Tournament.

Flau'Jae Johnson returning to LSU for another season despite her eligibility to enter the WNBA Draft shows her commitment to the program. The young guard is gearing up for one last dance with the Tigers before taking the next step in her career.

Ad

Apart from Flau'Jae Johnson, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins are also nominated from the women's college basketball fraternity.

Apart from Flau'jae Johnson, Staley and Watkins, six more athletes were nominated for the award

Overall, there were six more sportswomen who also got nominated for the award, including former LSU star Angel Reese, who's looking to make it a hat-trick of wins.

Ad

Former Gamecocks star A'Ja Wilson is the other WNBA star in the nominations. The two-time WNBA champion won the WNBA Most Valuable Player award last season.

A couple of Olympians, including gymnast Simone Biles and sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, got nominated for their exceptional work in their respective sport. While Biles won four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including three gold medals, Richardson won silver in the women's 100 metre sprint and gold in the USA's 4x100 metre women's relay.

Apart from them, renowned boxer Claressa Shields and tennis superstar Coco Gauff rounded up the nominations for the 2025 BET Sportswoman of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here