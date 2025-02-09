Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia drops 5-word reaction to Joe Burrow's NIL advice to recruit

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks reacted to the advice given by Joe Burrow to recruits. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, a national champion at LSU like Johnson, offered words of wisdom to high school recruits, and his inspiring message was shared on Instagram by on3nil on Saturday.

"If you're in high school and you're getting offered that, go wherever they are paying you the most," Burrow said.

The quarterback actively supports student-athletes earning monetary compensation for their athletic abilities. His statements demonstrate the significant changes in college sports because elite recruits can now earn millions before entering professional sports.

Flau'jae Johnson's mother expressed her agreement with Burrow's comment by using only five words on her Instagram story:

"He ain't said nothing wrong!!"

Flau’jae's mum reacts to Joe Burrow's comment. (Credit: IG/@kiajbrooks)

Flau'jae Johnson leads LSU to four-game winning streak

Flau'jae Johnson has been a standout in women's college basketball this season for the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers (24-1, 9-1 Southeastern Conference).

The guard averages 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and shoots 48.5%.

Johnson led the Tigers to a decisive 71-60 win at the Missouri Tigers on Thursday with 19 points and seven rebounds.

LSU extended its winning streak to four games, rebounding strongly from its sole loss in January to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Stanford vs. LSU - Source: Getty

LSU hosts the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 4-5) on Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

