Flau'Jae Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks drops 3-word reaction as she cheers for Eagles with Grammy winner Flavor Flav at the Super Bowl

Rapper and LSU star Flau'jae Johnson was spotted at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday with her family, including stepfather Ameen Brooks. Johnson also met Grammy-winning hip hop artist Flavor Flav as the two shared a moment at the big game.

The Tigers' junior guard, who has found success in music alongside her basketball career, was seen having a short conversation with Flav, both smiling as they hugged several times and posed for photos.

Johnson's stepdad Ameen, an entrepreneur and her road manager, shared the video of the interaction on his Instagram story with a 3-word caption.

'That's love bra 💯," he wrote.

Ameen Brooks' Instagram story (@ameen__82/IG)

Flau'jae Johnson and her family were proudly supporting the Philadelphia Eagles who took home the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her mom, Kia Brooks, wore Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' jersey as they cheered on the team.

Her boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr., a fellow LSU student-athlete, was also spotted alongside Johnson and her family at the Super Bowl.

Flau'jae Johnson's hard work impresses Ameen Brooks on and off the court

Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks was in the house cheering on the 5-foot-10 guard during the LSU Tigers' game against Tennessee, a few hours before she hit the Caesars Superdome to witness the Super Bowl showdown. Johnson leads her team in scoring with 19.6 points per game.

Brooks added another Instagram story after they left PMAC following LSU's 82-77 win over the Lady Vols and Johnson immediately got ready for a shoot with Ray-Ban.

"After a big game and you come out locker room to go to work for @raybanmeta at Super Bowl," Brooks captioned the story.

Screenshot via Instagram (@ameen__82/IG)

In collaboration with the leading luxury eyewear brand, Flau'jae Johnson got the opportunity to experience the Super Bowl from the skybox with Ray-Ban's meta glasses.

Brooks' other Instagram stories showed several highlights from the LSU-Tennessee game from the sidelines. Johnson finished the game with 12 points and 2 rebounds.

With the win, Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers improved to 25-1 overall while riding a five-game winning streak following their loss to defending national champions South Carolina in January.

Johnson is one of the primary reasons for LSU's success this season. She has significantly elevated her game from her freshman (11.0 ppg) and sophomore (14.9 ppg) seasons and is now a key figure on the roster.

