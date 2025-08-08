Flau'jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen proudly shares LSU star’s basketball camp with kids

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson continues to shine on and off the court as her stepfather, Ameen Brooks, expressed his pride on social media. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Ameen shared a behind-the-scenes moment from Johnson’s basketball camp, where the rising star was seen laughing and engaging with young athletes on the court.The video captured Flau’jae Johnson guarding the children in one-on-one matchups as they took turns shooting the ball. “Flau’jae giving herself back to the youth is by far my favorite ❤️” Ameen wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis latest act of community involvement came on the heels of an impressive junior season at LSU. Flau’jae started all 34 games before being sidelined during the 2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament due to shin inflammation.She made a strong comeback in the NCAA Tournament, where she led the Tigers with 22 points in their first-round victory over San Diego State, a 103–48 win. Her season peaked in the Elite Eight matchup against UCLA, where she dropped a career-high 28 points, 24 of which came in the second half, though LSU fell short, 65–72.Johnson has also been recognized on the international stage. On Jun. 19, she was named to Team USA’s roster for the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. She averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, leading them to a gold medal.LSU star Flau’jae Johnson endures “worst pain” ever following teeth removalLSU Tigers’ Flau’jae Johnson shared a personal update with her fans this week. On Thursday, the guard posted on X that she had just experienced one of the most painful moments of her life. The update came after she had shared plans to have her wisdom teeth removed, leading fans to believe the procedure was the source of her discomfort.“I just felt the worst pain I ever felt in my life,” she posted on X.While she didn’t go into full detail, Johnson has previously revealed that she would remove her wisdom teeth. “Getting my wisdom teeth extracted today 😫😫😫” Johnson said.With months to go before the start of the 2025–26 season, Johnson has enough time to recover fully as she prepares for her senior year at LSU. Johnson had a standout junior season under coach Kim Mulkey, helping the Tigers to a 31–6 overall record.