Flau'jae Johnson’s stepdad drops 1-word reaction as LSU star parasails on vacation

On Thursday, hooper and musician Flau'jae Johnson took her talents to the skies, literally. A fan account posted a video of the LSU star paragliding and soaking in the scenery. The exact location and timeline of her adventure remain undisclosed.

Ad

Ameen Brooks, Johnson's stepdad, reposted the video on his IG account moments later with a one-word reaction.

"Live," he wrote.

Johnson's stepfather reacted to her video of paragliding | @ameen__82/ig

Johnson's latest outing comes after her best college basketball season yet. With Angel Reese taking her talents to the WNBA last off-season, the guard was eyed to step into a leadership role in her junior year.

Ad

Trending

Flau'jae Johnson took on the challenge, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals while making 46.8% of her attempts. She was recognized as a First Team All-SEC player and a finalist for the 2025 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

"First, I want to just want to thank God, like I feel like this season I went through so much and I really, like, overcame a lot," she summarized her junior year after LSU's NCAA exit.

Ad

"... when I went to God, I was able to open up to my teammates, I was able to open up to Coach Mulkey and I thought I became a better person, and I became - I really became a leader. That's who I am at heart ..."

Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers despite being injured

Flau'jae Johnson's leadership role extended beyond the court. As the LSU Tigers played the last games of their season, Kim Mulkey sidelined the guard, citing shin inflammation.

Ad

Johnson was out of the lineup for the entire SEC tournament. Despite being sidelined, she was leading the team as a player-coach during games.

"Being a better teammate, being a better coach when I was coaching," she said. Overall, my mental, that's what I was working on. I was reading a lot more, journaling a lot more and just seeing the game from a different perspective."

Flau'jae Johnson is now gearing up for her final college season with the Tigers. She will once again test her coaching acumen at the BET Experience (BETX) 2025 Celebrity Basketball Game next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here