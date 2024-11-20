Flau'jae Johnson’s stepfather Ameen Brooks drops 4-word reaction after LSU star’s 3-pointer

Flau'jae Johnson led the LSU Tigers to a 98-59 win over the Troy Trojans on Monday. She finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. She went 8-of-14 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point range. This was the Tigers' fifth straight win at the PMAC.

Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, posted one of the two threes that she bucketed during the game on his Instagram story.

"Hard work beats talent 4," Brooks wrote with the video.

Flau'jae Johnson has been on a roll this season, leading the Tigers to big-margin wins. She averages 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 60% shooting from the floor.

The junior guard is taking the lead in bringing another national championship to Baton Rouge after the 2023 title win. In an interview with Sports Illustrated published on Nov. 4, Johnson said:

"I really wanna win the national championship. I felt it before but I wanna lead my team to win. Like I feel like if I don't win another championship, it's gonna be a failure for me. I like to just shoot for the moon and work really hard and try to see where I land."

Flau'jae Johnson's stepfather once spoke on his role in the guard's life

Flau'jae Johnson's father, Jason Johnson, was a musician known better known by his stage name, Camoflauge. He was killed in gun violence months before the guard was born. Ameen Brooks talked about being the father figure in Johnson's life in a July 2023 interview.

“I don’t even call it stepdaddy because I feel like as a position of a dad and I married her mom, it’s like filling the gap,” Ameen Brooks told On3. “Kia’s father got murdered. My father got murdered. Even Flau’jae’s father was murdered.

"She never got to see her real father, so just filling in that gap to whatever Kia already had built with being a single-parent mother. That’s the most (important) part.”

Brooks, as Johnson's road manager, played a specific part in her growth as a music artist and in her NIL as a college player along with her mother, Kia Brooks.

“Just everybody gotta put all the eggs in the pot,” he said. “So what my wife did, she put aside her job. She was doing dental. I put aside my job, and we just became entrepreneurs on our own.

"She was doing cooking and I was painting houses and stuff. But we were still working full throttle with Flau’jae and when everything had hit home, now it’s really hitting home.”

With this support system, the guard has been able to grow into a successful rapper and No. 1 ranked college athlete in NIL ranking (per On3).

