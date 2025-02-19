Flau'Jae Johnson says LSU found the perfect Angel Reese replacement in Aneesah Morrow: "Nees the beast done came and turnt up"

LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow is one of the standouts from Kim Mulkey's program. Despite being undersized, the senior has developed an unorthodox interior skillset. She is currently averaging 18.1 points, a team-high 14.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game in the 2024-2025 season.

Morrow has thrived since the departure of now Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, whom Morrow played second fiddle to in her early collegiate basketball career. She was already known to be a remarkable post-player, but it has become even more apparent this year.

Her teammate, spitfire scorer Flau'jae Johnson, also recognizes Morrow's growth. On a recent episode of the latter's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, released on YouTube on Friday, Johnson praised Morrow's performance since Reese's departure.

"One thing I feel like people get wrong about our team is the rebounding. I think when Angel left, they was like, 'Ah, they going to miss that post presence.' Nah, Nees the beast done came and turnt up," Johnson claimed.

"You really been our post presence this year and being an undersized post, what you're doing at your height and who you play for and in this conference, is unheard of," she then added.

For Johnson, she is averaging 19.5 markers, 5.7 boards, 2.5 dimes and 1.6 steals. The No. 7-ranked Tigers have a 25-2 overall record so far, and 10-2 in SEC.

Aneesah Morrow details what the difference is with the 2024-2025 LSU Tigers

The last time the LSU Tigers won the national title was in 2023, as they are vying to return to the college basketball mountaintop in the current campaign. What sets this crop of Tigers apart from the past for Aneesah Morrow is how the team, as a whole, is more involved now with the game plan in each fixture.

"I would say the team this year, I just feel like we're more of a team-coached team. I feel like if I physically lead and verbally lead, then I could be that all-around true leader for my team," she explained.

Aneesah Morrow and Co. return to action on Thursday, Feb. 20, against the unranked Georgia Bulldogs on their home floor, where they aim for conference win No. 11 and 26th overall.

