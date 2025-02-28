Flau'Jae Johnson sends her condolences as LSU athlete dies in an accident on campus

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson expressed her sympathies to the family of freshman pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer, who died in an on-campus crash along Nicholson Drive on Wednesday night.

Before their game against Alabama on Thursday, Johnson posted a photo of the 18-year-old Reidenauer on her Instagram stories with a caption:

"Rip 🙏"

According to a report by USA Today citing local authorities and WVLA Baton Rouge on Thursday, Reidenauer was in a Honda Civic when the vehicle was struck by a motorcycle while attempting a left turn. The 23-year-old motorcyclist also died in the tragic accident.

In a statement, LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said he was saddened by the death of Reidenauer.

“Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident," Shaver said (per USA Today).

“We will do everything we can to make sure our student-athletes and staff have the resources they need to process the grief of this terrible loss. I would also like to thank Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion as we are on the road at College Station for the SEC Championships,” he added.

The pole vaulter, who finished high school at Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, Louisiana finished second at last year's Louisiana High School Athletic State Championships with a clearance of 3.64 meters. She was one of the top pole vaulters in the state and she committed to LSU after graduation.

LSU Athletics, softball team join Flau'jae Johnson in offering condolences to Reidenauer's family

Aside from Flau'jae Johnson, other members of the LSU family, notably the LSU Athletic Department and the softball team, also offered their condolences to the family of Dillon Reidenauer one day after the incident.

The department said it is heartbroken to share the news of the death of the freshman track and field athlete and the group offered their prayers and thoughts to the Reidenauer family, the athlete's friends and teammates.

The LSU softball team also sent a tweet on X sympathizing with the Reidenauer family and the university track and field team.

"We extend our condolences to the Reidenauer family, the @LSUTrackField team, and the LSU community on the passing of freshman Dillon Reidenauer," the team posted.

Per LSU Sports, Reidenauer, a native of Abita Springs, was pursuing a degree in interior design before her untimely death.

