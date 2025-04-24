Flau'Jae Johnson silently reacts to making Top 5 in ESPN's latest 2026 WNBA Draft prediction

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson had a subdued reaction after learning she made the top five of ESPN's 2026 WNBA draft prospects list.

ESPN reporter Michael Voepel released the list weeks after the conclusion of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season. The 5-foot-10 Johnson ranked fifth behind incoming South Carolina guard Ta'Niya Latson, TCU point guard Olivia Miles, UConn gunner Azzi Fudd and UCLA center Lauren Betts.

The rapper-cum-basketball player had an unlikely silent response to the article, reacting with a saluting face emoji on X.

The emoji is used to show respect, meaning Johnson respects the writer who made the article or the rank she was placed.

The LSU guard had a great start in the 2024-25 season, teaming up with Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams in leading the Lady Tigers' offensive attack that ranked fourth in the nation in points at 84.8 points per game.

Johnson was the team's top scorer in the regular season, but a shin inflammation she sustained in LSU's overtime loss to Alabama reduced her offensive production. She missed the SEC Tournament, but came back with a vengeance against San Diego State, scoring 22 points in the first round of March Madness.

Johnson struggled in the next two games against Florida State and NC State, averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She picked up steam in the Elite Eight clash against UCLA, scoring 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a losing effort against the Bruins.

The Savannah, Georgia-born Johnson appeared and started in 34 games for the Lady Tigers last season, posting 18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.7 spg. She'll be leading LSU's attack next season along with returnee Mikaylah Williams.

Flau'Jae Johnson wants to help LSU win a second national title before chasing the WNBA dream

Flau'Jae Johnson expressed determination to help the LSU Lady Tigers win their second national championship next season before venturing into the professional ranks.

In an interview with Front Office Sports on Wednesday, the 5-foot-10 guard looks forward to being developed as a WNBA player in her senior year with LSU.

Aside from the goal of boosting her growth as a leader for her upcoming professional stint, Johnson wants to help the Lady Tigers win another title before she leaves the program.

The all-around guard was a freshman when Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese led LSU to their first national title, winning over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 women's final.

Johnson was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and she is looking to step it up further, possibly contending for the national player of the year award next season.

