Flau'Jae Johnson Stats Tonight: How did LSU star fare vs Alabama (Feb. 27) 

Flau'Jae Johnson struggled to get her game going as the No. 7 LSU (27-3, 12-3) lost to No. 20 Alabama (23-6, 10-5) 88-85 in an all-important SEC clash on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

The 5-foot-10 guard, who came into the game averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals, was limited to just six points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal before fouling out late in overtime.

Johnson came up with one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal as the Lady Tigers fell to a 23-16 deficit in the first quarter. The LSU guard continued to look for her points in the second period, failing to score a point but had a rebound to contribute.

The Savannah, Georgia-born player scored three points and three rebounds and LSU reduced the deficit to six, 60-54 after outscoring the Crimson Tide 19-14. Johnson scored on a layup in the payoff period to cut Alabama's lead to 75-74 with 2:54 left. She also grabbed two rebounds, as the Lady Tigers forced overtime at 79 on a Mikaylah Williams jumper with 23 seconds left in regulation.

She played in the extension but missed her two attempts and was whistled for her fifth foul with 31 seconds remaining, sitting her out for good.

Here are Flau'Jae Johnson's final stats against Alabama:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Flau'Jae Johnson 37 6 7 1 1 1 2-12 0-1 2-4 3 5

Lady Tigers vs Crimson Tide Game Recap: Alabama holds off LSU in overtime, gains 23rd win

Alabama picked up its 23rd win of the season with a three-point victory over LSU on Thursday night. Aaliyah Nye topscored for the Crimson Tide with 28 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block while Sarah Ashlee Barker added 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Nye and Barker had a field day for Alabama as LSU's defenders couldn't stop them. The duo combined for 18-for-28 from the field, including 3-for-7 from the 3-point line. Nye was perfect from the free throw line, making all her seven attempts.

Essence Cody had a big game for Alabama, tallying 17 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and five blocks while Zaay Green finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block.

Mikaylah Williams led the Lady Tigers' offense with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block while Aneesah Morrow came up with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Sa'Myah Smith added 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while Mjracle Sheppard added 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks for LSU, who shot 43.9% from the field.

Alabama shot better with a 46.4% clip while ruling the rebounds (43-37) and blocks (8-4). LSU edged Alabama in assists (16-15) and had more steals (10-7).

The Lady Tigers will shoot for their 28th win against Ole Miss (18-9, 9-6) in their last SEC regular season game on Sunday. Alabama, meanwhile, will visit No. 13 Oklahoma (22-6, 10-5) also on Sunday.

What did you think of Flau'Jae Johnson's performance against Alabama? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

