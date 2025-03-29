Flau'Jae Johnson Stats Tonight: How did LSU star fare vs NC State in Women's March Madness Sweet 16 (Mar. 28) 

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson struggled to make her shots in Friday's Women's March Madness Sweet 16, but the No. 3 Lady Tigers (31-5) escaped with an 80-73 win over No. 2 NC State (28-7) at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Ad

Johnson tallied three points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes for the Kim Mulkey-coached squad, who moved on to the Elite Eight for the third straight season.

The 5-foot-10 junior shot 1-for-8 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. She did contribute heavily on defense, where the Savannah, Georgia native helped limit Aziaha James, Saniya Rivers and Madison Hayes to a combined 29 points on 8-for-27 shooting.

Ad

Trending

Johnson scored her first two points on the 6:32 mark of the third quarter on a layup that handed LSU a 46-44 lead. She split her free throws in the fourth period, handing LSU a 58-55 edge with 8:42 remaining.

Mulkey subbed out Johnson in the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter in favor of Kailyn Gilbert and didn't return.

Here are Flau'Jae Johnson's final stats in LSU's win over NC State.

Player MIN PTS REB ORB-DRB AST STL BLK FG 3 PT-FG FT PF TO Flau'Jae Johnson 29 3 5 1-4 4 1 1 1-8 0-1 1-2 3 3

Ad

Tigers vs Wolfpack Game Recap: Aneesah Morrow, Sa'Myah Smith lead LSU to gritty Sweet 16 win over NC State

LSU forwards Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith put up double-double games to lift the Lady Tigers to a gritty win over NC State on Friday night. Morrow put up a game-high 30 points and 19 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Smith added 21 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Ad

Morrow and Smith combined for 20-for-38 shooting as they used their strength and physicality to hold off the Wolfpack and secure the win. Mikaylah Williams added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists as she and Smith fueled a 10-0 closing run to overturn a 73-70 deficit to take home the Sweet 16 victory.

LSU shot 43.2% from the field and 76.5% from the free-throw line, negating the team's 25% accuracy from the 3-point area. On defense, they limited the Wolfpack to 37.3% shooting from the field and 32.1% from deep.

Ad

The Lady Tigers dominated the rebounding battle 52-36, ruled the inside points (42-22) and had a 7-3 edge in blocks.

Zoe Brooks topped NC State's offense with 21 points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while Zamareya Jones added 13 points off the bench for the Wolfpack, who made the Final Four last season.

Aziaha James, Saniya Rivers and Madison Hayes struggled mightily on the field. James came up with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while Rivers added nine points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Hayes had eight points and three rebounds.

LSU will meet the winner of the UCLA-Ole Miss matchup in the Elite Eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here