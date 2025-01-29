Flau'jae Johnson teaser: Kailyn Gilbert shows support as LSU star gives a sneak peek into her latest song

Flau'jae Johnson displayed her musical talent on Instagram on Tuesday, showing her followers a sneak peek of her latest song. The post immediately went viral, generating more than 136,000 views and at least 12,000 likes.

Johnson, who goes by the name Flau'jae as an artist, signed a record deal with Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation. She released her debut album, "Best of Both Worlds," last year, which included a feature from rap icon Lil Wayne. The two collaborated on the track "Came Out a Beast." The song was included by the NFL on its 13-track playlist for the 2024 season.

Johnson has a new song on the way and she teased her fans with the caption:

"Flau n B is 'OTW'! This What Yall Been Waiting 4?"

In the short clip, Johnson belted the lyrics of her new song while she sat on a sofa.

"If you ever call, then I'm on the way. Whenever I slide, I know that I'm safe, so I'm on the way. I'm on the way, yeah. My favorite part. Did I overplay? Your heart is my home. Did I overstay? I overstayed. I overstayed," Johnson sang.

"You put me first. I think we gonna last. You drive me insane. I hope we don't crash, but I'll be okay. I'll be okay. But it kinda hurt and it's getting worse. It kinda feel like a gift and a curse but I don't complain. I need you to stay."

Flau'jae Johnson's followers were quick to comment on her latest song, including her LSU teammate Kailyn Gilbert and mom Kia Brooks.

Kailyn Gilbert, Kia Brooks and others commented on Flau'jae Johnson's post which showed a sneak peek of her new song. Source: Instagram/@flaujae

"Give me your soul on repeat," Gilbert wrote.

"Wow wow wow. Is this really my beautiful talented daughter?" Brooks asked.

"R&B flauuuuu is finally hereeee!!!!" one fan commented.

"What can't you do little girl!!!! I guess my job is safe because you're not a wig slayer. Talented," another fan chimed in.

"I can't wait for you to drop this song Flau'jae," one fan shared.

"Ok drop this right now and I'll be OTW to the game on Thursday!" another fan posted.

Flau'jae Johnson teases new song in the middle of another stellar season for LSU

Flau'jae Johnson is a woman of many talents. Apart from her budding music career, she is also an accomplished basketball player. Johnson is one of the main reasons why seventh-ranked LSU has started the season 21-1, leading the Tigers in scoring. The junior guard is averaging 19.7 points per game this campaign.

LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (#4) in action against the Florida Gators. Photo: Imagn

She led the Tigers to victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday, scoring 22 points in their 64-51 win. Johnson also recorded five boards, four steals and two dimes in that contest.

