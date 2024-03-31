"Flight booked": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen cheers up Nate Oats' Alabama securing first-ever Final Four berth

Alabama basketball HC Nate Oats successfully led the Crimson Tide to an Elite Eight 89-82 victory over the Clemson Tigers. As the team prepares for its Final Four contest, ex-Alabama football HC Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban could not contain her excitement for Oats and his team.

Kristen Saban took to social media to congratulate Nate Oats and his team on their impressive victory over Clemson. She shared a post on Instagram that had a collage of Nate Oats and his Alabama basketball team marking their Elite 8 victory in this year's NCAA tournament.

She accompanied the post with a caption that hinted at her presence during the Final Four showdown.

"Flight booked,"rKristen wrote in the caption with a check mark.

Credits: Kristen Saban's Instagram

Nate Oats and his team secured the program's first Final Four qualification. Despite a slow start, the Crimson Tide quickly found their rhythm and held a firm grasp of advantage over their rival on the court. Mark Sears was the top scorer, putting up 23 points along with three rebounds and two assists.

The 49-year-old HC also praised his players for building chemistry on the court despite having nine new players and three new assistant coaches this season.

"Good kids. The chemistry came together," Oats said. " We fought some adversity. Next has been our word for the tournament. We just kept saying 'next play, next play.' We had some adversity here. We got down early and guys just hung in and stuck with the plan."

Who will Nate Oats and his team face in the Final Four?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are now scheduled to take on last year's national champion, the UConn Huskies, in a Final Four showdown. The Huskies, under the leadership of HC Dan Hurley, cruised to a 77-52 victory over Illinois in the Elite 8 game.

Expand Tweet

Donovan Clingan was the top scorer of the game, putting up 22 points for UConn along with 10 rebounds and one assist.

Can the Alabama Crimson Tide continue their dream run and build a legacy in basketball similar to the one they have when it comes to football?