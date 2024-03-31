WATCH: Charles Barkley caves into Alabama's ROLL TIDE war cry after Nate Oats' thumping win over Clemson

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading to the Final Four as they were able to pick up an 89-82 victory in the Elite Eight against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. While this is quite an accomplishment for Nate Oats' team to get this far, they may have a new fan in a certain Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

During the postgame show, Sir Charles Barkley congratulated the University of Alabama under huge pressure from a co-panelist.

This had to hurt Barkley as he is an Auburn Tiger but it is difficult to not appreciate exactly what this Alabama Crimson Tide program has been able to do throughout the NCAA Tournament.

With only two wins separating the program and becoming the national champions, they certainly are in a good position to make it happen.

Who will the Alabama Crimson Tide play in the Final Four?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have locked up their Final Four matchup and it is going to be their toughest test yet. They will be taking on the reigning national champion and overall top-seeded UConn Huskies on Saturday evening.

This is going to be an intriguing matchup and ESPN Bet has the Huskies as a 10.5-point favorite on the early betting odds.

Can the Alabama Crimson Tide win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

It is going to be difficult but there is a world where the Alabama Crimson Tide would be able to cut down the nets in a little more than a week.

However, things are going to be difficult as they are fifth in terms of betting odds out of six remaining teams, as their +1800 odds are only ahead of the North Carolina State Wolfpack (+3500) to win the national championship.

The Roll Tide have been one of the best offensive teams in March Madness this season, as they are averaging 89.8 points in their four games in the tournament thus far.

They are going to be difficult to stop as the program has been doing well in terms of shooting from beyond the arc and that is going to be difficult to defend.

