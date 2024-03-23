“I never thought a Bulldog would beat a Tiger”: Devastated Charles Barkley drops first impressions to No. 4 Auburn’s NCAA Tourney exit 

The No. 13 Yale Bulldogs pulled off an unexpected upset victory over the No. 4 Auburn Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That seems to be a common occurrence throughout this year's March Madness, but it still is shocking whenever that happens.

During the post-game show, NBA Hall of Famer and former Auburn Tiger Charles Barkley talked about how surprised he was, but in his own classic Charles Barkley way.

After a disappointing loss, the Auburn Tigers have a lot of things to figure out. Meanwhile, the Yale Bulldogs advance to take on the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs on Sunday in the Round of 32.

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

With so many upsets happening throughout March Madness already, some of the top contenders for the championship have already been eliminated. The Kentucky Wildcats, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks were all upset in the first round of the tournament, so the odds have certainly shifted.

When looking at the 2024 NCAA Championship odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, some of the top dogs are still alive. Leading the pack is the reigning NCAA champion, UConn Huskies (+260), followed by the Houston Cougars (+500), Purdue Boilermakers (+700) and Arizona Wildcats (+1200).

While these teams can win their respective regions and be the chalky Final Four, only one team can wind up cutting down the nets. Right now, the advantage arguably has to go to the Houston Cougars. Notably, UConn does not have history on its side as they have not made the Final Four the year after winning a national championship in their history.

Also, the Cougars' region is shaping up to be perhaps the easiest of the four with the upsets. The ninth, 10th, 11th and 14th seeds have all pulled off upsets in the Round of 64, so the path to winning seems easier.

With the Houston Cougars' style of play of smothering on the defensive side of the court and the potential return of guard Ramon Walker Jr. from his knee injury last month, this program is in the best shape it has been to get to the Final Four and win the championship. Coach Kelvin Sampson has gotten close before, but this seems to be their year.

