Florida forward Alex Condon's NBA draft declaration sparks skepticism from fans: "Needs another year," "Should come back" 

Alex Condon surprised many college hoops fans when he announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. The Florida forward took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

Ad

In his post, the sophomore thanked Gator Nation, the Florida coaching staff, his teammates and his family.

"Winning a national championship with this group is something I'll always be proud of," Condon's Instagram post read.

Ad

Trending

Condon explained his intention to enter the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. This will allow him to receive feedback from the NBA draft combine and determine if he would like to proceed with the draft or return to Florida for next season.

Florida reporter David Soderquist shared Condon's Instagram post on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gators fans responded with their skepticism about Condon declaring for the draft. Many expressed their opinions that he needs to return for another college season or that he's not ready for the NBA.

"Like him a lot but he needs another year and needs to add some weight/muscle to prepare for NBA."

An X user says Condon needs another college season

"He should come back."

Ad

A reply says Condon should come back to Florida

"Am I the only one that feels like he's not NBA ready yet?"

Ad

An X user questions if others also believe Condon isn't NBA ready

"He is not ready."

Ad

An X user says Condon isn't ready for the NBA

Other replies were less negative but still expressed that they hope Condon returns to Florida.

Ad

"Feel like mock drafts have him all over the place. Hoping he comes back but it wouldn't be a bad thing for the Gator brand if he goes 1st round."

An X user expresses that they hope Condon returns to Florida but that him going in the First Round would be good for the University

"I hope he comes back. He needs to add 15 pounds and bump his FT% up into the 70s. He does that, he'll be a lottery pick but now I'm not sure he is."

Ad

A Florida fans says Condon needs to put on weight and better his free throw percentage

"Man, I really hope we can get him back. Our front court would be the best in the country. Then, if we pick up a couple good guards in the portal, Florida will be back in national title contention."

Ad

An X user says they hope Condon comes back to Florida

What skill set does Alex Condon bring to the NBA draft?

Condon is a versatile forward who emerged as a starter for Florida this season. As a sophomore, he led the Gators in rebounds per game, with 7.5, and blocks, with 1.3.

Ad

At 6-foot-11, Condon has good size, but as critics mentioned, he could put on some weight. He is listed at 230 pounds. Despite his height, Condon can hustle and is a good ball handler.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

Condon averaged 10.6 points and 2.2 assists per game this season and served as a two-way force. The forward is a decent shooter, averaging 49.3% from the field. However, his shooting from three and the free throw line could use work. Condon shot 32.8% from beyond the arc as a sophomore and made just 60.4% of his free throws.

The sophomore forward was a valuable part of the Gators' success this season and has abilities on both sides of the ball, but he may want to develop further before taking his skills to the NBA. Fans will have to wait and see if Condon sticks with his NBA draft plans or if he decides to return to Florida for another season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here