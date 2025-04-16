Florida forward Alex Condon's NBA draft declaration sparks skepticism from fans: "Needs another year," "Should come back" 

Alex Condon surprised many college hoops fans when he announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. The Florida forward took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.
In his post, the sophomore thanked Gator Nation, the Florida coaching staff, his teammates and his family.
"Winning a national championship with this group is something I'll always be proud of," Condon's Instagram post read.
Condon explained his intention to enter the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. This will allow him to receive feedback from the NBA draft combine and determine if he would like to proceed with the draft or return to Florida for next season.
Florida reporter David Soderquist shared Condon's Instagram post on X.
Gators fans responded with their skepticism about Condon declaring for the draft. Many expressed their opinions that he needs to return for another college season or that he's not ready for the NBA.
"Like him a lot but he needs another year and needs to add some weight/muscle to prepare for NBA."
"He should come back."
"Am I the only one that feels like he's not NBA ready yet?"
"He is not ready."
Other replies were less negative but still expressed that they hope Condon returns to Florida.
"Feel like mock drafts have him all over the place. Hoping he comes back but it wouldn't be a bad thing for the Gator brand if he goes 1st round."
"I hope he comes back. He needs to add 15 pounds and bump his FT% up into the 70s. He does that, he'll be a lottery pick but now I'm not sure he is."
"Man, I really hope we can get him back. Our front court would be the best in the country. Then, if we pick up a couple good guards in the portal, Florida will be back in national title contention."
What skill set does Alex Condon bring to the NBA draft?
Condon is a versatile forward who emerged as a starter for Florida this season. As a sophomore, he led the Gators in rebounds per game, with 7.5, and blocks, with 1.3.
At 6-foot-11, Condon has good size, but as critics mentioned, he could put on some weight. He is listed at 230 pounds. Despite his height, Condon can hustle and is a good ball handler.
Condon averaged 10.6 points and 2.2 assists per game this season and served as a two-way force. The forward is a decent shooter, averaging 49.3% from the field. However, his shooting from three and the free throw line could use work. Condon shot 32.8% from beyond the arc as a sophomore and made just 60.4% of his free throws.
The sophomore forward was a valuable part of the Gators' success this season and has abilities on both sides of the ball, but he may want to develop further before taking his skills to the NBA. Fans will have to wait and see if Condon sticks with his NBA draft plans or if he decides to return to Florida for another season.
