Florida HC Todd Golden gets 100% real on relationship with Auburn HC Bruce Pearl and his family

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden has spearheaded his program into a successful 2024-2025 season thus far. On Saturday, March 29, as the top seed of the West region, the Gators defeated the third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders by five points, 84-79. After a hotly-contested affair for their Elite Eight matchup, they advanced further in this year's March Madness.

As they ramp up for the NCAA Final Four, which features all four No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2008, Golden and Co. will be up against a familiar face. They are set to take on the top seed of the South region in the Auburn Tigers, coached by Bruce Pearl, with whom they have had several SEC battles previously.

Golden was an assistant coach under Pearl for the Tigers from 2014 to 2016, which was a huge stepping stone in his career. During his most recent media availability before the much-awaited game on Thursday, April 3, the 39-year-old got real on how special his relationship with Pearl is.

"We're incredibly close. We have been for a long time now, almost 15 years. It's a little surreal, to be honest, to be able to be here and the Final Four, that in itself is a little surreal. But, playing on Saturday again against one of your biggest and best mentorsois not exactly something you expect when the season starts. I know he's incredibly proud of me," Golden shared. (0:00)

"I know I'm incredibly grateful for him and his family, and the opportunities they provided for me. I would not be here if I didn't have my relationship and experience working with and being around Bruce and his son, Steven. It's a little bit of a full circle moment, I'm sure, for both of us, and," he added.

However, all of that will be washed away for the Final Four fixture, as assured by Golden.

"When the ball goes up on Saturday, it's gonna be pretty cut-throat but, until then, there will be a lot of love shown and again, a surreal moment for sure," he said. (0:40)

The Gators and the Tigers' NCAA Final Four game is slated for Saturday, April 5, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the winner earning the right to compete for a national championship.

The Florida Gators won against the Auburn Tigers earlier in the 2024-2025 season

Earlier in the 2024-2025 campaign in February of this year, the Florida Gators won against the Auburn Tigers, who were the consensus No. 1-ranked program in the nation at that time.

Todd Golden's squad was led by spitfire scorer Walter Clayton Jr., who dropped 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block while playing all 40 minutes.

Auburn went on to win the 2025 SEC regular season title while Florida made it all the way to the conference tournament finale and took home the championship. As it stands, the Gators hold the momentum over the Tigers with their most recent matchup being in favor of the former.

