Florida’s Talia Baia shares behind-the-scenes look at Gators’ White House visit: "Stepping into the most iconic building"

The Florida Gators, reigning NCAA Champions, visited the White House and met US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. It took them nearly 18 years to win the national championship and return to the White House for the first time since 2007.

Florida student reporter, Talia Baia, shared behind-the-scenes images of the expedition to the White House in Washington.

"today's adventure: stepping into the most iconic building," Baia wrote in one of her stories as she entered the White House.

Talia Baia gives a sneak peek of the White House (Image credits: Instagram/@taliabaia)

While the Gators got honoured at the White House, Trump proclaimed that 'lesser teams would have crumbled', denoting the four come-from-behind wins that Todd Golden's men had in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida led for only 64 seconds in the finale, which included the last 46 seconds. It was Alijah Martin who made two crucial free throws to put them in the lead.

The Gators are the only team with three titles in basketball and football. They won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2007 and 2008, and visited then-President George W. Bush at the White House.

The Florida Gators handed Trump an autographed No. 47 jersey with his name

The celebration on Wednesday included Trump and some of his top administration leaders from Florida at the East Room of the White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow also joined the men's basketball team in the celebrations at the White House. The former Heisman Trophy winner, two-time national champion is hailed as one of the greatest college football players.

The Florida senators, Rick Scott and Ashley Moody, were also present at the celebration. Later, the team presented Trump with an autographed No.47 jersey as a tribute with his name inscribed on the back as he hailed head coach Todd Golden.

“Today, we’re delighted to welcome the 2025 NCAA basketball champions, the University of Florida Gators,” President Donald Trump said. “Congratulations also to a really great, young head coach, Todd Golden, on the entire job he did, the season, the inspiration that he gave these players.”

Later, Trump continued highlighting the highs of their campaign and singled out each player for their accomplishments, starting with Alijah, Will Richard, Denzel Aberdeen, Walter Clayton Jr, and Thomas Haugh.

