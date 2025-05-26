Florida's Todd Golden names 2 major expectations for new transfer Boogie Fland as Gators look for back-to-back championships

Five-star guard Boogie Fland has committed to defending national champion Florida, giving coach Todd Golden a major piece for a reloaded backcourt as the Gators chase back-to-back titles.

Golden called landing Fland “important”:

“Getting Boogie to join us was really important."

Fland announced the move on Sunday in a video on his YouTube channel, showing behind-the-scenes footage from his Florida visit. In the clip, Golden set expectations for the incoming transfer.

“Two things,” Golden said. “Team-wise: national championship. Personally: All-League, Top 10 next year.” (12:21)

Golden and the Gators visited the White House on Wednesday, including a stop at the Oval Office.

“Thank you, coach. Yes, sir,” Fland said. “You made my year. You already know. Have fun at the White House.”

Fland, ranked No. 20 in the 2024 class, transferred from Arkansas after pulling out of the NBA Draft. The guard averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 assists in 21 games for the Razorbacks before a thumb injury ended his season.

He shot 37.9% overall, 34.0% from 3 and an impressive 47% on catch-and-shoot 3s.

Boogie Fland could be a potential piece

Boogie Fland joins Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee in a rebuilt Florida backcourt, replacing major departures. The Gators went 36-4 last season and won 12 straight to capture their third national title.

Fland’s reported NIL deal exceeds $2 million, a reflection of Florida’s belief in his upside. His areas for growth include improving rim finishing (38% last season) and drawing more fouls. Nevertheless, Fland already looks like an SEC-level starter with real breakout potential.

Todd Golden has added Dartmouth to its 2025-26 schedule, per college basketball insider Rocco Miller. The Gators will host the Ivy League program on Dec. 29 in the first meeting between the two schools.

The Gators open the season against Arizona on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas before hosting North Florida on Nov. 6. Golden and co face UConn on Dec. 9 in New York, a rematch of last season’s Round of 32 win.

