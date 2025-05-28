Florida State hooper Jamir Watkins makes final decision on his future ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

Jamir Watkins has officially made his call regarding where he will be playing next season. The Florida State standout has decided to remain in the 2025 NBA draft, ending speculation about a possible return to college basketball for another season.

Ad

Watkins, a 6-foot-7 wing, had a solid season with the Seminoles in 2024-25. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, helping the team to a 17-15 (8-12) record. Watkins made the second-team All-ACC, and boosted his draft stock. His blend of athleticism, size and two-way potential made him a hot name on draft boards throughout the year.

This is not Watkins' first brush with the NBA draft, having initially tested the waters after a solid 2022-23 season at VCU. He recorded 9.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.2 spg, but ultimately withdrew and transferred to Florida State.

Ad

Trending

Throughout his college career, Watkins showed steady growth. As a freshman with the Rams, he displayed flashes of promise before an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season. He bounced back with an impressive sophomore campaign before making the move to Gainesville.

There was growing speculation that Watkins might consider returning to college with the NCAA’s extra eligibility year. However, his choice to stay in the draft removes all doubt and positions him as a likely second-round pick, with some projections placing him late in the first.

Ad

Watkins leaves college with a strong résumé, having proven he can contribute at a high level against top competition. With the draft just weeks away, he’s set to take the next step.

Jamir Watkins attends predraft workout with Toronto

Jamir Watkins attended a predraft workout with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, continuing his push toward the 2025 NBA draft.

The versatile guard-forward has drawn interest from several teams, with potential landing spots including the Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.

Ad

Watkins’ size, athleticism and defensive upside make him an intriguing prospect as teams weigh their options in the late first or early second round.

He scored 23 points in his second scrimmage during the draft combine, sending a message to NBA teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here