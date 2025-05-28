  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Florida State hooper Jamir Watkins makes final decision on his future ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

Florida State hooper Jamir Watkins makes final decision on his future ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified May 28, 2025 19:53 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament First Round - Florida State vs Syracuse - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament First Round - Florida State vs Syracuse (image credit: IMAGN)

Jamir Watkins has officially made his call regarding where he will be playing next season. The Florida State standout has decided to remain in the 2025 NBA draft, ending speculation about a possible return to college basketball for another season.

Ad

Watkins, a 6-foot-7 wing, had a solid season with the Seminoles in 2024-25. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, helping the team to a 17-15 (8-12) record. Watkins made the second-team All-ACC, and boosted his draft stock. His blend of athleticism, size and two-way potential made him a hot name on draft boards throughout the year.

This is not Watkins' first brush with the NBA draft, having initially tested the waters after a solid 2022-23 season at VCU. He recorded 9.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.2 spg, but ultimately withdrew and transferred to Florida State.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Throughout his college career, Watkins showed steady growth. As a freshman with the Rams, he displayed flashes of promise before an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season. He bounced back with an impressive sophomore campaign before making the move to Gainesville.

There was growing speculation that Watkins might consider returning to college with the NCAA’s extra eligibility year. However, his choice to stay in the draft removes all doubt and positions him as a likely second-round pick, with some projections placing him late in the first.

Ad

Watkins leaves college with a strong résumé, having proven he can contribute at a high level against top competition. With the draft just weeks away, he’s set to take the next step.

Jamir Watkins attends predraft workout with Toronto

Jamir Watkins attended a predraft workout with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, continuing his push toward the 2025 NBA draft.

The versatile guard-forward has drawn interest from several teams, with potential landing spots including the Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.

Ad

Watkins’ size, athleticism and defensive upside make him an intriguing prospect as teams weigh their options in the late first or early second round.

He scored 23 points in his second scrimmage during the draft combine, sending a message to NBA teams.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications