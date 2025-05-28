Florida State hooper Jamir Watkins makes final decision on his future ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

Jamir Watkins has officially made his call regarding where he will be playing next season. The Florida State standout has decided to remain in the 2025 NBA draft, ending speculation about a possible return to college basketball for another season.
Watkins, a 6-foot-7 wing, had a solid season with the Seminoles in 2024-25. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, helping the team to a 17-15 (8-12) record. Watkins made the second-team All-ACC, and boosted his draft stock. His blend of athleticism, size and two-way potential made him a hot name on draft boards throughout the year.
This is not Watkins' first brush with the NBA draft, having initially tested the waters after a solid 2022-23 season at VCU. He recorded 9.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.2 spg, but ultimately withdrew and transferred to Florida State.
Throughout his college career, Watkins showed steady growth. As a freshman with the Rams, he displayed flashes of promise before an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season. He bounced back with an impressive sophomore campaign before making the move to Gainesville.
There was growing speculation that Watkins might consider returning to college with the NCAA’s extra eligibility year. However, his choice to stay in the draft removes all doubt and positions him as a likely second-round pick, with some projections placing him late in the first.
Watkins leaves college with a strong résumé, having proven he can contribute at a high level against top competition. With the draft just weeks away, he’s set to take the next step.
Jamir Watkins attends predraft workout with Toronto
Jamir Watkins attended a predraft workout with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, continuing his push toward the 2025 NBA draft.
The versatile guard-forward has drawn interest from several teams, with potential landing spots including the Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.
Watkins’ size, athleticism and defensive upside make him an intriguing prospect as teams weigh their options in the late first or early second round.
He scored 23 points in his second scrimmage during the draft combine, sending a message to NBA teams.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here