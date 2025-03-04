"Florida vs Alabama is a better game than Duke vs UNC": Hoops fans debate ahead of big week of rivalries in men's college basketball

Duke vs UNC or Florida vs Alabama? College hoops fans debated which rivalry game is the best to watch in the final week of the 2024-25 regular season after the NCAA March Madness Instagram page posted Andy Katz's "Top 10 Games of the Week" on Monday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The SEC showdown between seventh-ranked Alabama and top-ranked Auburn on Saturday topped Katz's list, followed by the ACC clash between second-ranked Duke and North Carolina at Dean E. Smith Center this weekend. The Alabama Crimson Tide's upcoming SEC battle with the fifth-ranked Florida Gators on Wednesday came in third.

Fans flooded the comment section once the list was announced, presenting their cases about why their team's rivalry game is the best.

Ad

College hoops fans reacted to Andy Katz's Top 10 Games of the Week list posted on the Instagram page of NCAA March Madness, which included the Duke vs UNC clash. Source: Instagram/@marchmadnessmbb

"Florida vs Bama is a better game than Duke vs UNC," one fan claimed.

Ad

"Duke and UNC will always be #1, one fan argued.

"Why is Duke UNC a top 2 matchup?" one fan asked.

"Auburn won't try Saturday. Bad list Andy!" one fan commented.

"Auburn vs A&M should be here," one fan pointed out.

"I'm calling it. BAMA goes 2-0 this week," one fan predicted.

"As a Duke fan, can't sleep on UNC at home. Will always be #1 game," one fan replied.

Ad

Recapping the previous meetings of Duke vs UNC and Florida vs Alabama

The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels first squared off on Feb. 1, with Jon Scheyer's men recording an 87-70 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg starred for the Blue Devils, combining for 43 points on 13-for-25 shooting in the Duke vs UNC clash. North Carolina star RJ Davis struggled in that rivalry matchup, scoring just 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Ad

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (#2) reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Photo: Imagn

The weekend showdown will be the 264th meeting between the bitter rivals, with North Carolina holding a 145-118 edge over Duke in the all-time series.

Ad

Wednesday's clash between Florida and Alabama will be the first meeting between the Gators and the Crimson Tide this season. The Gators head into the much-anticipated matchup with momentum on their side, having won seven of their last eight games, including an 89-70 victory over then-No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The same can't be said about the Crimson Tide, who have lost three of their last five games, including a gut-wrenching 79-76 defeat against then-No. 5 Tennessee at Food City Center on Saturday.

Florida and Alabama have faced each other 149 times before, with the Crimson Tide holding a 77-72 advantage in the all-time series. They last squared off in the 2024 SEC Tournament, with Florida recording a 102-88 win over Alabama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here