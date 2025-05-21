Ohio State is reportedly considering a major decision concerning LA Lakers star LeBron James. It sent fans into a frenzy, as NBC4 Columbus tweeted on X on Tuesday that James could receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree.

Ad

It was reported that the Ohio State Board of Trustees met on Wednesday to vote on a decision to give James an honorary doctorate.

James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists on 51.3% shooting this season. He led the Lakers to the Western Conference first round, however, they lost 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One fan mentioned the hate for the Buckeyes while another took a dig at James for pretending to read books.

“For pretending to read books?” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Just another reason to hate the Buckeyes,” another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others questioned the motive behind it. However, some expressed enthusiasm for the possible gesture for James.

“So Ohio State just hands out degrees now?” a fan commented.

“Get real Ohio State… this diminishes my degree.. what a joke,” another fan commented.

“He doesn’t even have an associates,” one fan said.

James has played 22 seasons in the NBA, winning four championships, four finals MVPs with 21 All-Star selections. His achievements also include Olympic gold medals and being named the AP’s Male Athlete of the Decade for the 2010s.

Ad

Ohio State makes change to coaching staff ahead of 2025-26 season

The Ohio State Buckeyes bolstered their coaching staff to rebound from a tough basketball season.

The addition of Brian Walsh is said to have brought a wealth of experience to Columbus, having spent eight seasons at Indiana University, where he worked under coach Mike Woodson during part of his tenure. He also has prior coaching experience at Dayton, further broadening his background in college basketball.

Ad

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported the news of Walsh’s hiring on May 9, which added an experienced name to coach Jake Diebler’s bench.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He joins a staff that includes Jamall Walker, Dave Dickerson, Luke Simons and associate head coach Joel Justus. Alongside these assistant coaches, the program is backed by a recruiting coordinator and a director of basketball operations, rounding out a well-structured staff focused on player development and team success.

As Ohio State rebuilds, Diebler is expected to lean on a mix of returning talent and incoming transfers. Standout guards John Mobley Jr. and Bruce Thornton should provide leadership and offensive firepower. Promising young player, Gabe Cupps, is also expected to play a key role next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here