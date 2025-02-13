“Forehead girl” who got Paige Bueckers’ autograph at bizarre place now convinces Nika Muhl and other UConn stars in hilarious interactions

The players on the No. 7 UConn women's basketball team sign a lot of autographs. However, they probably don't sign many on fans' foreheads. Yet, after their home win on Wednesday night, some Huskies players did just that.

A fan named Coral convinced several UConn stars, including Nika Muhl, to sign her forehead and shared the hilarious interactions on Instagram.

"I am now known as forehead girl," the caption read.

This isn't the first time Coral has had her forehead signed by a UConn player. Earlier this season, she went viral with a video of Huskies star Paige Bueckers signing her forehead.

Paige Bueckers' Senior Season at UConn

Despite a decrease in her points per game this year, Paige Bueckers' 18.7 point average still leads UConn. She has also improved both her field goal percentage and three-point percentage this season, averaging 53.6% and 41.7%, respectively.

In the Huskies' most recent loss, an 80-76 defeat by then No. 19 Tennessee (now No. 15), the senior guard put up only 14 points. Head coach Geno Auriemma shared a comment suggesting he may be dissatisfied with his star's performance.

"The bottom line is we have some players on our team that are supposed to be our best players and they've got to play better. That's all there is to it," Auriemma said.

The two unranked matchups since that loss have given Bueckers a chance to bounce back. She scored 20 points in the win over Providence and 16 in Wednesday's victory over St. Paul.

Now, the senior aims to step up as the Huskies prepare to face No. 4 South Carolina on Sunday. These two teams have played each other 13 times, with the all-time record being 9-5 in UConn's favor. However, the Huskies have lost the last four matchups.

In the most recent matchup, UConn fell 83-65 at South Carolina. Of the Huskies' five overall losses to the Gamecocks, two have come on the road. Sunday's ranked contest won't be an easy one for Buecker's squad, but it provides a valuable opportunity for her and the rest of the Huskies to prove themselves against another one of the nation's top teams.

If UConn can pull off the win at South Carolina, there might be many more eager fans waiting to get their foreheads signed by the Huskies basketball stars.

