“Forget that I ever said Paige was the player”: UConn HC Geno Auriemma declares $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark the 'GOAT' ahead of Final Four showdown

Iowa star Caitlin Clark guided her squad to another Final Four visit, defeating Angel Reese's third-seeded LSU 94-87 in the Elite Eight on Monday. The Hawkeyes have earned a Final Four matchup against the No. 3 seeded UConn Huskies.

Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.1 million as per On3, dropped a spellbinding 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds against LSU.

Ahead of the game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma declared Clark the best college basketball player, even ahead of Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers.

“I hope Caitlin Clark had a personal agenda against LSU. I know there’s nothing personal between me and her. I don’t need to be seeing her drop 50 on us next weekend,” Auriemma said.

“I love her. I think she’s the best player. Forget I ever said Paige is the best player in the country. I think (Caitlin’s) the 'best player of all time.' I don’t know whoever said Paige is the best player.”

Throughout the season, Auriemma insisted that he has been coaching the best player in college basketball, Paige Bueckers, who had a great game against the No. 1 seeded USC Trojans (29-6) in the Elite Eight on Monday. She had 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals, in UConn's 80-73 win.

However, Clark's outing against LSU made Auriemma backtrack on his remark. Now, his UConn team will need to find a way to stop the Iowa guard ahead of their Final Four showdown on Friday.

How do watch Caitlin Clark's Iowa vs. UConn? TV schedule and live stream details for Final Four showdown

The No. 1 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the UConn Huskies in the Final Four on Friday. The game will broadcast live on ESPN, with tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans without cable access can live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

The Hawkeyes will aim to reach back-to-back championship games, while the Huskies will want to stop Clark's juggernaut.

