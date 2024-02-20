Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant's fortune shines with $400k college basketball bet as parlay circuit heats up ahead of March Madness

Long-time sports betting enthusiast and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant just drew in big winnings from college basketball. His massive 13-leg men’s college basketball parlay saw him take home a staggering $416,970.35. Bryant had put down $767.68 and won against +54215 odds.

Expand Tweet

What's perhaps absurd about the entire situation is that college basketball has a rather high variance with every chance of a last-minute upset. So, it is safe to assume that Lady Luck was shining on the three-time Pro Bowler.

His good fortune continued into Monday, as Bryant cashed in another $1,000 bet worth $25,000 in winnings. This time it was in tennis, as Bryant bet on American Taylor Fritz to win the Delray Beach Open.

Expand Tweet

The NCAA season is in its final stretch, with just a few games until March Madness. This would be the perfect time for betting to flourish as the stakes get higher by the day.

March Madness 2024: Who has the highest chances?

According to Dimers’ college basketball futures model, the Connecticut Huskies stand the highest chance of winning the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, with a 10.0% probability.

Coming in at No. 2 is Purdue, followed by Houston and Arizona. The Huskies (24-2) lead the Big East 14-1. Senior Guard Cam Spencer is their top scorer (15.2 ppg).

However, according to Covers, the Boilermakers top the list, given their near good run last season. They will be looking to right their wrongs and take home the title this time around. Having defeated six of the Top 25 teams, Purdue is led by Zach Purdey, who averages 23.3 ppg with 11.7 rpg.

For the women's championship, the South Carolina Gamecocks lead with +160 odds. The second spot is a tie between LSU and the Iowa Hawkeyes at +800 odds. While the defending champions may have all the reasons to have an edge, this is important for the Hawkeyes as well.

The 2024 NCAA tournament might be the last one for senior Caitlin Clark, as she is on the cusp of a potential draft to the WNBA, should she choose it. After a remarkable run this season, albeit with a few heart-breaking losses, Iowa will be looking to give their all. But Angel Reese & Co stand as an imposing block in their path.

Also Read: What are the odds of UConn winning March Madness 2024? Exploring the Huskies' future in the 2024 season

Who are your favorites to win the NCAA championship? Let us know in the comment section.