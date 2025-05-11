Former Duke hooper Sean Stewart, Elijah Saunders, Ishan Sharma, and more react as TJ Power shares relaxing vacay snaps

On Saturday, TJ Power thrilled his fans, sharing photos from his vacation with his more than 12,000 followers on Instagram. He posted eight snaps from his trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, drawing reactions from his fellow college basketball players, including Sean Stewart, Elijah Saunders and Ishan Sharma.

Ad

The images showed Power enjoying his offseason break with Stewart, Caleb Foster and Philadelphia 76ers rookie, Jared McCain, at The Shore Club on Long Bay Beach.

One of the photos showed the four friends snorkeling in the clear blue sea. They also had a group photo at Noah's Ark, a popular tourist spot located on the waters of Turks and Caicos.

Ad

Trending

Power's NCAA colleagues reacted to his Instagram post, which has already generated more than 2,300 likes.

TJ Power's fellow college basketball players reacted to his Instagram post about his vacation to Turks and Caicos. Source: Instagram/@tj_power12

"yeah star lord," Virginia forward Elijah Saunders commented.

Ad

"hold up!" Virginia guard Ishan Sharma replied.

"TAKE ME TO THE SHORE CLUB," former Duke hooper and now Ohio State forward Sean Stewart wrote.

Former Duke guard Jeremy Roach and McCain also commented on Power's post.

"Now! Immediately!" Roach replied.

"PROVOKED," McCain wrote.

TJ Power will be playing for a new team in the 2025-26 NCAA season after he entered the transfer portal back in March. He joined the Penn Quakers to play under new coach Fran McCaffery.

Ad

Recapping TJ Power's college basketball journey after sealing switch to Fran McCaffery's Penn

TJ Power's college basketball career hasn't gone according to plan since he joined the Duke Blue Devils in 2023 as a five-star recruit out of Worcester Academy in Massachusetts. He played 26 games in his freshman season at Duke, averaging just 6.7 minutes per contest under coach Jon Scheyer.

Ad

TJ Power warms up during a practice day ahead of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center. Photo: Getty

Power, who averaged 2.1 points and 0.7 boards in his first season in the collegiate ranks, entered the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season to find a team that would give him more opportunities. He joined the Virginia Cavaliers, making 24 appearances for them, including five starts in the 2024-25 season.

Power's numbers didn't improve, though, as he struggled to find his way in the Cavs' lineup. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 boards for the Cavaliers, who finished the season with a 15-17 overall record. Power will look to kickstart his career under Fran McCaffery, who joined Penn after his 15-year reign at Iowa ended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here