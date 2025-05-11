Former Duke hooper Sean Stewart, Elijah Saunders, Ishan Sharma, and more react as TJ Power shares relaxing vacay snaps

On Saturday, TJ Power thrilled his fans, sharing photos from his vacation with his more than 12,000 followers on Instagram. He posted eight snaps from his trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, drawing reactions from his fellow college basketball players, including Sean Stewart, Elijah Saunders and Ishan Sharma.
The images showed Power enjoying his offseason break with Stewart, Caleb Foster and Philadelphia 76ers rookie, Jared McCain, at The Shore Club on Long Bay Beach.
One of the photos showed the four friends snorkeling in the clear blue sea. They also had a group photo at Noah's Ark, a popular tourist spot located on the waters of Turks and Caicos.
Power's NCAA colleagues reacted to his Instagram post, which has already generated more than 2,300 likes.
"yeah star lord," Virginia forward Elijah Saunders commented.
"hold up!" Virginia guard Ishan Sharma replied.
"TAKE ME TO THE SHORE CLUB," former Duke hooper and now Ohio State forward Sean Stewart wrote.
Former Duke guard Jeremy Roach and McCain also commented on Power's post.
"Now! Immediately!" Roach replied.
"PROVOKED," McCain wrote.
TJ Power will be playing for a new team in the 2025-26 NCAA season after he entered the transfer portal back in March. He joined the Penn Quakers to play under new coach Fran McCaffery.
Recapping TJ Power's college basketball journey after sealing switch to Fran McCaffery's Penn
TJ Power's college basketball career hasn't gone according to plan since he joined the Duke Blue Devils in 2023 as a five-star recruit out of Worcester Academy in Massachusetts. He played 26 games in his freshman season at Duke, averaging just 6.7 minutes per contest under coach Jon Scheyer.
Power, who averaged 2.1 points and 0.7 boards in his first season in the collegiate ranks, entered the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season to find a team that would give him more opportunities. He joined the Virginia Cavaliers, making 24 appearances for them, including five starts in the 2024-25 season.
Power's numbers didn't improve, though, as he struggled to find his way in the Cavs' lineup. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 boards for the Cavaliers, who finished the season with a 15-17 overall record. Power will look to kickstart his career under Fran McCaffery, who joined Penn after his 15-year reign at Iowa ended.
