Former Duke recruit enjoys Turks and Caicos vacation with ex-teammates Sean Stewart, Caleb Foster and Jared McCain

With college basketball in full offseason mode and schools in summer break, former Duke Blue Devils recruit TJ Power spent some time at Turks and Caicos.

On an Instagram post in his official account, Power shared some pictures with former teammates Sean Stewart, Caleb Foster and Jared McCain from his trip to the beach with a very short message.

"4444." TJ Power wrote.

In the pictures, all four players can be seen enjoying different activities at the Shore Club on Long Beach Bay. The group appears on pictures on different locations, like a pier or in front of a pool.

Of the four players on the trip, Caleb Foster is the only one still playing for the Blue Devils. The guard recently confirmed he will run it back for another year on Jon Scheyer's squad. Foster averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season.

McCain played his only college season at Duke, averaging 14.3 points, five rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Blue Devils. He entered the 2024 NBA Draft and was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 16 overall pick.

As for Sean Stewart, he also transferred for the second time this year. After one year at Duke, Stewart went to Ohio State. He's averaged 4.1 points and 4.4 boards per game in two seasons. He committed to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday. Stewart scored a season-high 14 points in the Buckeyes game against Oregon.

Where will TJ Power play in the 2025-2026 season?

TJ Power entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career and will play for the Penn Quakers next season. Power was a 5-star recruit from Worcester academy in Massachussets and committed to Duke ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

However, the forward found limited playing time and success in Durham, averaging 2.1 points and 0.7 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game. The forward transferred to the Virginia Cavaliers for the following season, but didn't find much playing time either.

With the Cavaliers, TJ Power averaged 1.3 points, one rebound and 0.6 assists in 9.3 minutes per game. He will now head to the Ivy League and join the Quakers who will look to jump back to the upper echelon of the conference.

Penn is coming off an 8-17 season, finishing second to last in the Ivy League. The Quakers will have a new coach in Fran McCaffery, who is coming in after spending 15 years as the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

