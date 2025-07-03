Former Duke standout Sean Stewart shares 2-word reaction following new BMW purchase 

Oregon Ducks star Sean Stewart is a proud owner of a brand-new car. The former Duke standout reacted to Jonas Spencer's post showing Stewart's BMW purchase on his Instagram story on Wednesday.
Spencer, who's a Brand Specialist at BMW Oregon, posted a video of Stewart's newest vehicle - the BMW 2026 X7. He thanked the college basketball star for selecting their office in Eugene for the transaction in his caption.
"HUGEEEE SHOUT OUT to @sean13stewart for choosing us here at BMW of Eugene to help him get into this absolute beast 2026 X7!!!! So glad I was able to work with Sean on getting him into his vehicle especially coming all the way from Ohio!!
"Super pumped to watch you finally bring Oregon its long awaited March Madness Chip!!! Enjoy Your Brand New X7 And THANK YOU for choosing us here at @bmwofeugene," Spencer wrote.
Stewart was a satisfied customer based on the reaction he shared on his Instagram story.
"Let's gooooooo!!!," Stewart wrote before tagging BMW of Eugene's Instagram account.
Sean Stewart can afford to splash the cash, as he has landed numerous NIL deals during his college basketball career. He signed contracts with G Fuel, CVS Pharmacy, JLab and The Foundation.
How Sean Stewart performed for Duke in the 2024 March Madness
Sean Stewart started his college basketball career at Duke, suiting up for the Blue Devils in the 2023-24 season. He played 33 games during his freshman year, averaging 2.6 points and 3.2 boards.
Four of those appearances came during the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Stewart made his March Madness debut in the first round against Vermont, recording a single point in the Blue Devils' 64-47 win over the Catamounts.
He fared much better in Duke's round-of-32 clash against James Madison, racking up five points and seven boards in the Blue Devils' 93-55 victory. He shot 2-for-2 from the floor and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line in that contest.
Stewart's offense went missing in Duke's Sweet 16 showdown against Houston, though. The freshman forward failed to score in the Blue Devils' 54-51 victory over the Cougars. Stewart played his final game for Duke in the Elite Eight against NC State, scoring two points in the Blue Devils' 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack.
