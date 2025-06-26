Former Duke standout Sean Stewart shares heartfelt note as Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen get selected in 2025 NBA draft

Former Duke Blue Devil Sean Stewart shared his congratulations as Cooper Flagg was picked in the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday night. Besides Flagg, his other high school teammates, Derik Queen and Liam McNeele,y were also drafted.

Ad

Stewart, who played one season at Duke before transferring to Ohio State last year, posted a picture on his Instagram story of himself with Flagg from their high school days.

"Congrats to all my boys man !!! Proud of yall! ❤️" he wrote in the story.

Sean Stewart's Instagram story (@sean13stewart/IG)

Stewart and Flagg went to the same high school, Montverde Academy in Florida. The Dallas Mavericks selected Flagg with the first pick.

Ad

Trending

The picture also featured former Montverde product, Liam McNeeley, a UConn hooper who was selected 29th by the Charlotte Hornets and Derik Queen, who played college basketball at Maryland and was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks on behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sean Stewart missed out on playing alongside Cooper Flagg at Duke as he joined the Buckeyes before Flagg arrived in Durham. Stewart did not have the best freshman season with the Blue Devils, averaging only 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Ad

Cooper Flagg's ex-teammate Sean Stewart makes another move, joins Oregon

For the second time in two years, former Duke star Sean Stewart entered the transfer portal. Stewart, a former five-star recruit, will now be joining the Oregon Ducks for the upcoming season.

Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported the news on X (formerly Twitter) back in May.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After transferring from Duke to Ohio State, Stewart saw an increase in playing time and his production under coach Jake Diebler. He started in every game in his sophomore year with the Buckeyes, averaging 5.7 ppg and 5.8 rpg.

The Florida native will now join Dana Altman's Ducks, who have added several players this offseason through the portal, including Elon transfer TK Simpkins. Oregon finished 25-10 last season and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here