"Wouldn't wanna share this": Cooper Flagg keeps it real after going No. 1 to Dallas Mavericks in 2025 NBA draft

As most fans and analysts expected, the Dallas Mavericks made Cooper Flagg the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday. The former Duke superstar, the consensus best prospect, attended the event with his family. Flagg was flanked by his loved ones when he had his first interview as an NBA player.

The new Maverick had this to say when asked about fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA:

"I feel amazing. It's a dream come true, to be honest. I wouldn't wanna share it with anybody else."

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

