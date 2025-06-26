"He got you Cooper Flagg bruh": NBA Twitter slams Mavericks fans for "Fire Nico" chants at watch party for 2025 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks hosted an NBA draft party on Wednesday. Hours before the event, the nearly packed American Airlines Center reverberated with chants of “Fire Nico.” The trolling has been a consistent theme in Mavericks home games after team general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February.
Fans promptly reacted to the viral clip.
The "Fire Nico" chants peaked when Luka Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center on April 10. Before the home team took on the LA Lakers in Doncic's first return to Dallas, the Mavs honored the Slovenian with a tribute video. After a standing ovation for Doncic, fans began blasting Harrison for trading the perennial MVP contender.
On Wednesday, the same chants opened the watch party. A few hours into the event, the vibe changed when the Mavericks picked Cooper Flagg, the unanimous No. 1 prospect in the 2025 NBA draft.
Despite only a 1.8% chance of winning the 2025 NBA draft lottery, the Mavericks bucked the odds to get the No. 1 pick. Team supporters rejoiced in March after they got the first shot at getting Flagg, who many have predicted will reach peak Kawhi Leonard level.
The Mavs won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, but the fans remained salty months after Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic.
