  • “He’s gonna have a big impact”: Jason Kidd delivers rousing breakdown of Cooper Flagg's fit with Mavs on NBA Draft night

“He’s gonna have a big impact”: Jason Kidd delivers rousing breakdown of Cooper Flagg's fit with Mavs on NBA Draft night

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 26, 2025 00:16 GMT
[photo: Imagn]

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd talked to NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg about Cooper Flagg, who the team is expected to draft on Wednesday. The Mavericks won the draft lottery in late March to get the first chance to grab the former Duke superstar. After a spectacular one-year campaign with the Blue Devils, the projected No. 1 pick could be on Kidd's roster in a few hours.

Although Kidd was coy about who the Mavs would draft, he had this to say about potentially getting the versatile forward.

“As the coach, I believe he’s gonna have a big impact. I know we talked about three future Hall of Famers, but when you talk about a young player coming into our league, you couldn’t ask for a better situation. … When you talk about AD [Davis], Kai [Irving] and Klay [Thompson], you have great mentors.”
Jason Kidd was spot on. Anthony Davis, the No. 1 pick in 2012 and Kyrie Irving, drafted first in 2011, could serve as mentors to a player entering the league with heavy expectations. Klay Thompson, a four-time champ, is another player with the resume to serve as Flagg's guide on the team.

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

