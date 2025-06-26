“He’s gonna have a big impact”: Jason Kidd delivers rousing breakdown of Cooper Flagg's fit with Mavs on NBA Draft night

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd talked to NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg about Cooper Flagg, who the team is expected to draft on Wednesday. The Mavericks won the draft lottery in late March to get the first chance to grab the former Duke superstar. After a spectacular one-year campaign with the Blue Devils, the projected No. 1 pick could be on Kidd's roster in a few hours.

Although Kidd was coy about who the Mavs would draft, he had this to say about potentially getting the versatile forward.

“As the coach, I believe he’s gonna have a big impact. I know we talked about three future Hall of Famers, but when you talk about a young player coming into our league, you couldn’t ask for a better situation. … When you talk about AD [Davis], Kai [Irving] and Klay [Thompson], you have great mentors.”

Jason Kidd was spot on. Anthony Davis, the No. 1 pick in 2012 and Kyrie Irving, drafted first in 2011, could serve as mentors to a player entering the league with heavy expectations. Klay Thompson, a four-time champ, is another player with the resume to serve as Flagg's guide on the team.

