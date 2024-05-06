Former Duke Blue Devils forward TJ Power entered his name into the transfer portal after a single season in Durham, playing under coach Jon Scheyer as a bench option. The forward is ranked as the No. 52 player in the transfer portal by 247Sports and the No. 5 power forward.

Off the court, Power wrote a heartfelt birthday message for his girlfriend, Duke Blue Devils forward Delaney Thomas, on his Instagram stories.

"Happy birthday 12!! Lucky to have you by my side," Power wrote.

Power's IG stories

TJ Power departs Duke after unfulfilled freshman year

TJ Power was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and he chose to join the Duke Blue Devils over programs like the Indiana Hoosiers and Kansas Jayhawks but was behind center Kyle Filipowski on the roster.

Power barely played last season, averaging 6.7 minutes per game for a total of 181 minutes and only 9 total minutes during March Madness, with 8 of those minutes coming in the Blue Devils' blowout win against the James Madison Dukes.

He was gracious in his exit statement, thanking Duke fans and the coaching staff for their support.

“This past year in Durham has been one of the best years of my life and I’m forever grateful for all the great relationships that I’ve built here in my short time,” Power said in a statement to On3.

“I want to thank Coach Scheyer, Coach Dildy and the whole staff, along with my teammates and performance staff for believing in me and pushing me everyday. I truly have nothing but love for you all.

“To all of the crazies and supporters, your energy and love has made this experience one that I will never forget. Duke will always have a place in my heart but it’s time to do what is best for me and with that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”

Despite being a big man (6-foot-9), Power improved his shooting from beyond the arc as the season progressed, finishing the campaign with a 35.7% record.

According to 24/7 High School Hoops, new Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope has made contact with TJ Power. Some other interested programs include the Michigan Wolverines, the Miami Hurricanes and the Boston Eagles.

Eagles Insider analyst AJ Black reported that TJ Power was visiting Boston College and that the program was the most viable landing spot for the former Duke prospect.