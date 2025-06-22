Former ESPN host claims Cooper Flagg's Larry Bird comparisons "such a reach"

Duke standout Cooper Flagg, who had a remarkable freshman season, has drawn lofty comparisons to NBA legends — most notably Larry Bird. The projected No. 1 pick averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with the Blue Devils.

Ad

Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim was among those who likened Flagg’s game to Bird's.

"I think he's almost — to me he's Bird-like a little bit," Boeheim said in February, via "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich." "Except, he's quicker, faster, more athletic; he doesn't shoot (the ball) as well, but his shot is coming. His shot is there; it may not be there this year, but it's there. He's got a good release."

Ad

Trending

Analysts Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington weighed in on the hype on the recent episode of FOX Sports Radio's "The Odd Couple."

"I get it — the comparisons — because Larry Bird’s white, a great white American basketball player," Parker said on Saturday (01:40). "I get all that. But I think it’s such a reach. As somebody who was covering the NBA during that time, watching Larry Bird — not on YouTube, I saw this guy play — he was a monster."

Ad

Ad

Parker also discussed Flagg's chances of having a career like Bird, rattling off the three-time NBA champion's unprecedented accolades. Bird is the only player in NBA history to win Rookie of the Year, NBA MVP, Finals MVP, All-Star MVP and Coach of the Year.

"That’s why nobody else could have those kinds of accolades. It’s insane," Parker said. "Christian Laettner, who I think is on the Mount Rushmore of college basketball players — Cooper Flagg has a much better chance of being closer to Christian Laettner than to Larry Bird. And that’s not to disrespect him at all."

Ad

Cooper Flagg admires Larry Bird comparisons but aims to build his own identity

Cooper Flagg addressed the comparisons to NBA great Larry Bird during a press conference in March. Flagg said he appreciates the recognition, and it gave him a confidence boost.

"It feels like a big compliment," Flagg said. "As for the comparison, I don't think much about it. I don't compare myself to anyone; I just try to be my own player."

Ad

With the NBA draft just a few days away, there will likely be endless speculation about Flagg, his potential and future. The Dallas Mavericks, who owns the No. 1 pick, are widely expected to select him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.