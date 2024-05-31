Former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall and current Hawkeyes member Jada Gymafi attended Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

After Martin was unexpectedly picked by the Aces in the 2024 WNBA draft, the entire Iowa fandom has been rooting for her success. Fortunately for Martin, she made it to Vegas' final roster and has now been delivering impressive performances.

The game that was attended by Marshall and Gyamfi saw Martin and Las Vegas defeat their opponent 80-66. Iowa WBB's social media account captured a sweet moment between the three friends and uploaded the snaps on their page. Marshall, Gyamfi and Martin acknowledged the post and wrote comments for each other.

"I'm the luckiest," wrote Kate Martin"

"Best teammates turned best friends," commented Jada Gyamfi.

"Love supporting our girl," chimed in Gabbie Marshall.

Image Credit: @iowawbb/Instagram

Martin racked in nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc, three rebounds, and two assists. The former Iowa guard has been making her name in the WNBA and delivering outstanding performances. Some even think that she is outshining her former teammate, Caitlin Clark. The two played against each other and the winner of the clash was Martin's Aces.

Gabbie Marshall ends her five-year journey as a Hawkeye

Marshall was one of the key players on the Hawkeyes squad and helped the team win numerous games. However, she decided not to enter the 2024 WNBA draft and instead wanted to pursue a master's degree in occupational therapy from the University of North Carolina. To end her illustrious career as a Hawkeye, she wrote a special message for her fans.

"I have had lots of time to reflect on all the incredible memories I have made, opportunities I have been given, people I have met, and friendships that will last forever because of the game of basketball. It has been my whole life for the past 18 years, I appreciate all the highs and lows, lessons I have learned and everything in between.

"Thank you Iowa and Hawkeye Nation for being my home away from home, for showing me so much love and support & for giving me the best ending to the sport that has shaped my life."

Despite no longer being a part of the team, Gabbie Marshall will be dearly missed by her former teammates, who shared sweet messages for her.