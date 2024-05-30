Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Gabbie Marshall may not be sharing the basketball court alongside her teammates anymore, but she is undoubtedly supporting them every step of the way. Sophomore forward Jada Gyamfi misses her former captain as evidenced by her Instagram story.

Gyamfi, known for hyping up her friends and teammates on social media, re-shared a story from assistant coach Raina Harmon that said, "I miss them so much." The sophomore's story showed a video call with Gyamfi, Raina and Gabbie, with the caption:

"The only person I'd pause the aux for."

Image Credit: Jada Gyamfi's Instagram Story (@jadagyamfi)

After last year's campaign, team captain Gabbie Marshall announced her retirement from basketball, choosing graduate school instead.

Whereas, Gyamfi recorded a career-high of seven points against Bowling Green and played over five minutes in six games in the 2023–2024 season, and is set to return to the Hawkeyes for another year of college basketball.

Gabbie Marshall wrote a heartfelt message for the Hawkeyes fandom as she announced her retirement

Gabbie Marshall, along with her former teammates Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark, formed a strong team that dominated on the court and won many matchups. While Martin and Clark made their WNBA debuts, Marshall decided to pursue a post-graduation in occupational therapy at the University of North Carolina.

Therefore, to announce her retirement, Marshall uploaded a heartfelt post for her fans and friends:

"I have had lots of time to reflect on all the incredible memories I have made, opportunities I have been given, people I have met, and friendships that will last forever because of the game of basketball. It has been my whole life for the past 18 years. I appreciate all the highs and lows, lessons I have learned and everything in between.

"Thank you Iowa and Hawkeye Nation for being my home away from home, for showing me so much love and support & for giving me the best ending to the sport that has shaped my life."

Marshall became the first player in Iowa women's basketball history to record more than 200 3-pointers and over 200 steals in her career. She is the 44th Hawkeye women's player to record 1,000 career points.