The Iowa Hawkeyes saw a tremendously successful season thanks to their powerful roster. Led by generational talent like Caitlin Clark and supported by sophisticated players like Gabbie Marshall, Kylie Feuerbach and Kate Martin among others, the team flourished and became a top destination for aspiring women's college basketball players.

To wrap up the perfect season, photographer _graceephotos shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account. Among other snaps, the post featured photos from Round 2 of the NCAAW on March 26, when Martin, Sharon Goodman, Gabbie Marshall, Clark and Molly Davis played their last-ever official game at their home court, the Carver-Hawkeyes Arena, securing a 64-54 victory over West Virginia.

The captured moments evoked a sense of nostalgia in Jada Gyamfi, the team's sophomore forward. She reshared a particular picture showing the athletes lying on the court, basking in relief and joy at their win.

“This moment is 100x more special now 🤍," Gyamfi wrote in the caption.

Image Credit: Jada Gyamfi’s Instagram Story

The images in the post also captured moments of the team on and off the court, hanging out as well as celebrating another win against the No. 16 Crusaders, with a commanding 91-65 at the home arena during the First Round of the NCAAW Tournament on March 23.

Iowa Hawkeyes' next season will begin under guidance of new head coach Jan Jensen

The Iowa Hawkeyes hired former assistant coach Jan Jansen as a replacement for Lisa Bluder after the 2023-24 campaign, who retired to spend more time with her family. Athletic director Beth Goetz said in the announcement statement:

“I am thrilled to share with you that current Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen has agreed to become the next P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach.

"This program has always been about family, and the contributions to its incredible culture are shared by alums, current, student-athletes and the entire staff.”

A new era of college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes will begin under the guidance of Jan Jensen, with new athletes coming in as well. It remains to be seen how the team will fare in the upcoming season.