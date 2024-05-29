Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall seen in BTS snaps from Sweet 16 and Elite Eight wins

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team had a successful season. While Iowa fell to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game in April, they were by far the most talked about and watched team last year.

To celebrate their season, a group of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall was posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The pictures reflect the preparation and subsequent celebration by the Hawkeyes during their appearance in the Albany Region section of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa's wins there, in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, put the Hawkeyes in their second consecutive Final Four.

In the first game, the Hawkeyes beat the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes 89-68 as Caitlin Clark scored 29 points and had 15 assists. Marshall and Martin recorded 14 points each.

The convincing victory set up a mouthwatering encounter. In a repeat of the previous year's national championship game, the Hawkeyes faced Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

In a close affair, the Hawkeyes got revenge 94-87 for last season's national championship game defeat. Caitlin Clark again had a game to remember, totaling 41 points and 12 assists, and Martin added 21 points as Iowa won its spot in the Final Four.

What did Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall do next?

The three main players featured in the behind-the-scenes photos were Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. What are they doing now?

Clark entered the WNBA draft, where she was the first pick and is now playing for the Indiana Fever. While the Fever (1-7) are struggling, she is averaging 17.2 points per game. She scored 30 points against the Los Angeles Sparks in an 88-82 loss on Tuesday.

Kate Martin also plays in the WNBA, having been drafted as the 18th pick by the Las Vegas Aces (3-1). She has averaged 5.0 ppg but has only played three games so far.

The 2023 season was the last for Gabbie Marshall in college as well. However, unlike her counterparts, she decided to go to grad school instead.

