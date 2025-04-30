Former head coach Bruce Weber makes his feelings clear on Matt Painter's Purdue being "poised to have a really big year"

After the loss of influential star center Zach Edey to the NBA, Purdue coach Matt Painter led the Boilermakers to a 20-12 record last season. The Boilermakers fell narrowly 62-60 to eventual runners-up, the Houston Cougars, at the Sweet 16 stage of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Despite the Boilermakers' mixed season, during Tuesday's segment of the "Big Ten" network, former coach turned analyst Bruce Weber was high on Painter's team going into next season.

"When you have a point guard like Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, a big guy, you're building a team with that point guard and big guy," Weber said. "There's no doubt you feel good about yourself, but you do have to have that mix in there. (Painter) was able to keep Fletcher Loyer, I think CJ Cox made a lot of improvement. He has Jacobsen, the freshman who redshirted last year, coming back.

Ad

Trending

"If he gets stronger — I saw him practice early last year, good skills for a big guy — it gives them more depth. And then ... they needed physicality and rebounding. (Oscar Cluff) had about 12 rebounds per game, that was a point of emphasis. Then they brought in Murphy from North Florida who gives them some athleticism to kind of replace Myles Colvin and (Camden) Heide."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In ESPN's way-too-early poll last week, the Boilermakers were also picked as the No. 1 team in the country after the spring portal closed.

Purdue welcomes a strong roster for next season

The optimism surrounding the Purdue Boilermakers stems from the roster that will be available to coach Matt Painter next season. They will get key returning players including Wooden Award finalist Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, CJ Cox and GicarrI Harris. They will also get back center Daniel Jacobsen who missed the whole of last season with a niggling injury.

Ad

Painter has also been active in the just-closed transfer portal acquiring sought-after South Dakota center Oscar Cluff and North Florida wing Liam Murphy to bolster the Boilermakers' roster. In addition, Purdue has secured the commitment of prospects Omer Mayer and Antoine Wset Jr. for the class of 2025.

To cement the feel-good factor around Purdue, ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi predicted on Monday that the Boilermakers would be a 1-seed and the top seed at the 2026 NCAA Tournament charting a charming path to the national championship game for Matt Painter's highly regarded team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here