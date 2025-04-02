Wooden Award men's finalists: Full list of top performers announced ft. Duke superstar Cooper Flagg

The five finalists for the men's Wooden Award were announced on Tuesday on ESPN. Three of the finalists will compete in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They include Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg, Auburn Tigers' Johni Broome and Florida Gators' Walter Clayton Jr.

The other two finalists, Purdue Boilermakers' Braden Smith and Alabama Crimson Tide's Mark Sears, won't compete for the national championship this week after their teams were eliminated from the competition last week.

Duke talent, Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 pick during the 2025 NBA Draft and has led the Blue Devils to their first Final Four since coach Mike Krzyzewski retired. He has won the ACC Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Johni Broome, meanwhile, has led Auburn to the No. 1 ranking in the country for most of the season and the Final Four of the Big Dance, averaging 18.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 blocks and 10.9 rebounds. The reigning SEC Player of the Year injured his elbow in the win against the Michigan State Spartans in the Elite Eight and hasn't practised with the team before their clash against the Gators on Saturday.

Walter Clayton Jr. headlines a dominant Florida Gators team that has reached the Final Four for the first time since 2014 and are the favorites, according to BetMGM (+150), to win the national championship this year. Clayton has averaged 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season.

Purdue's Braden Smith took over leadership of the Boilermakers after former standout Zach Edey departed for the NBA last year. Smith has averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists (No. 2 in the country).

Alabama's Mark Sears couldn't lead his Crimson Tide to the Elite Eight after losing to a dominant Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16. Sears averaged 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.

Wooden Award finalists named to All-American team

The five finalists for the 2025 men's Wooden Award, Cooper Flagg, Walter Clayton Jr., Johnmi Broome, Braden Smith and Mark Sears were also all named to the Wooden All-American team.

Alongside the five finalists in the All-American team were Houston Cougars' L. J Cryer, Marquette Golden Eagles' Kam Jones, Wisconsin Badgers' John Tonje, Creighton Bluejays' Ryan Kalkbrenner and Tennessee Volunteers' Chaz Lainer.

The winner of the highly coveted 2025 Men's Wooden Award will be announced on April 11 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

