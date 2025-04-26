To the relief of many, including former LSU point guard Last-Tear Poa, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday

Poa reacted to it on her Instagram story.

“Period!!,” Poa wrote.

Former LSU standout Last-Tear Poa drops 1-word reaction to Shedeur Sanders getting drafted by Cleveland Browns. Credit: IG/@lasttear_poa11

The quarterback also posted on social media after his selection.

“Thank you GOD,” Sanders tweeted.

Sanders was surprisingly passed on by NFL teams in the first four rounds, with five other quarterbacks selected before him. He was predicted to be a top three pick, making the situation a bizarre one for football fans.

Sanders had a strong college career, spending time at Jackson State and Colorado, where he was coached by his father, Deion Sanders, who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback.

Over four years, Shedeur maintained an impressive 70.0% pass completion rate, peaking at 74.0% during his final season with the Buffaloes.

In 2024, he was second only to Cam Ward, the eventual No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans, for touchdown passes. He also capped off his final year by winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and claiming the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Last-Tear Poa commits to Arizona State after LSU exit

After three seasons with the LSU Tigers, Poa decided to enter the transfer portal following the team’s exit at the Elite Eight of March Madness.

The point guard joined Arizona State, which had just signed Molly Miller as coach for next season.

Poa is not the only player who left LSU this offseason, as five players entered the transfer portal, while Aneesah Morrow declared for the WNBA draft, where she was selected No. 7 by the Connecticut Sun.

The Tigers landed former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley on Friday.

