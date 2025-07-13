Former Miami star Hanna Cavinder tries to turn Jake Ferguson's beau Haley Cavinder into a Dolphins fan in hilarious sister moment

Famous twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder ended their college basketball careers after making an unexpected return last year. The duo has been pursuing their business interests after announcing the end of their basketball careers when the 2024-2025 season ended.
On Saturday, Hanna attended country music star Morgan Wallen's concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The arena's Instagram page posted a clip of the former Hurricanes star wearing a Miami Dolphins jersey and holding up another jersey for her twin, Haley Cavinder, who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
The short video had a text overlay on it that read:
"Hanna taking a jersey back to Haley to convert her to a Fins fan."
The post was captioned:
"We’ve got 1/2 of @cavindertwins here at Hard Rock Stadium for @morganwallen 😅🐬."
The twins also left comments on the post.
"Go fins .. sry @jakeferg84 ily," Hanna wrote.
Haley Cavinder posted twice on the post:
"Well this is awkward."
"The switch up is crzyyyyyyyyy."
The Miami Dolphins also joined in on the fun, commenting:
"We love to see it!🐬🐬"
Hanna Cavinder broke up with her boyfriend, Carson Beck, three months ago after the quarterback entered the transfer portal in January and joined the Miami Hurricanes, where his girlfriend played basketball. Before Hanna and Beck broke up, they spent Thanksgiving weekend together with Haley and her now-fiancé, Jake Ferguson.
When Hanna Cavinder denied role in Carson Beck's move
The polarizing Carson Beck's entry into the transfer portal after a successful college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs was one of the most surprising moves in the winter window.
After joining the Miami Hurricanes, where Hanna Cavinder played college basketball, speculation abounded that the reason the quarterback left Georgia was to be near his girlfriend.
During a February interview on "SportsCenter," Hanna Cavinder denied any involvement in Beck's move to Coral Gables.
“Obviously, the University of Miami is an amazing campus, and I think it was the best decision for him,” she said. “I think he’s gonna love the university. Obviously, I love Miami, so I will stay here. My family’s in Fort Lauderdale, but yeah, I’m super excited for him and to be able to watch him play.
“Honestly, I was not involved at all. I know that a lot of people probably think that. But no, I was not involved at all. It was honestly what was the best decision for him and where he was gonna fit and be able to be successful. I’m super excited for him. It’s very convenient. Obviously, you can’t beat Miami and the people here.”
Two months after her admission, Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck broke up as her college basketball eligibility expired, and the quarterback prepares to fill the considerable quarterback void left by the No. 1 NFL draft pick Cam Ward.
