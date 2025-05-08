Former national champion Hassan Diarra announces his departure from Dan Hurley’s UConn 

Hassan Diarra's time at UConn has come to an end. The two-time national champion announced his departure from Dan Hurley's Huskies on Instagram Wednesday, with his farewell post already generating more than 2,000 likes.

Diarra shared several photos in his post, including an image of him interacting with teammates Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson on the court. He also posted a video of some of his highlights with the UConn Huskies.

Diarra included a short caption for his Instagram post:

"Journey continues on. 10 out," Diarra wrote with diamond, peace sign and blue heart emojis.

Hassan Diarra will forever be remembered in Storrs as he played a key role in the Huskies winning back-to-back NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024. Diarra, who previously played for Texas A&M, made 36 appearances for UConn in the 2022-23 season. Six of those came during the Huskies' March Madness run, which culminated with UConn's 76-59 victory over San Diego State in the title game.

Diarra got more playing time in his second season under coach Dan Hurley, averaging 19.4 minutes per contest in the 2023-24 campaign. His numbers went up as a result, averaging 6.1 points, 3.0 boards and 2.4 dimes through 40 games. He delivered in the national championship game against Purdue as well, scoring nine points off the bench in UConn's 75-60 victory.

How Hassan Diarra fared for UConn Huskies in 2024-25 NCAA season

Hassan Diarra decided to stay at UConn for the 2024-25 season and help the Huskies in their bid to win three consecutive NCAA titles. He became a valuable piece for Dan Hurley following the departures of Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan, making 28 starts for the Huskies last season.

Head coach Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies walks off the court with Hassan Diarra (#10) and Samson Johnson (#35) after losing to the Florida Gators 77-75 in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Getty

The road to the 2025 NCAA Tournament wasn't easy for the defending champions. They still qualified for the Big Dance after finishing the regular season and the Big East Tournament with a 23-10 overall record, and the Huskies entered this year's March Madness as the No. 8 seed in the West regional bracket.

Diarra helped the Huskies extend their winning streak in the NCAA Tournament to 13 games, recording four points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in UConn's 67-59 victory over Oklahoma in the first round.

UConn's 3-peat bid ended in the next round, however, with the Huskies suffering a 77-75 loss to No. 1 seed Florida. Diarra amassed six points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in his final game for UConn. He averaged 7.7 ppg, 5.7 apg, 3.7 rpg and 1.6 spg through 35 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

