Former NBA champ Peja Stojakovic's son, Andrej Stojakovic, close to joining Mark Pope's Kentucky: Reports

Numerous reports are popping up that Andrej Stojakovic, the son of NBA champ and Sacramento Kings legend Peja Stojakovic, is planning to sign with Mark Pope`s Kentucky Wildcats. The younger Stojakovic notably played for the Stanford Cardinal this season.

Among the outlets to break the news out was 247Sports. Kentucky has officially reached out to the former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year awardee according to the young man himself, though it looks like no further details are available.

Either way, Andrej Stojakovic has indeed decided to leave Palo Alto back in March 19, notably after former head coach Jerod Haase got fired.

Despite the rumors of him joining Kentucky, however, the Wildcats aren`t the only team trying to court him. Among these are the Cal Golden Bears, which Stojakovic is scheduled to visit on April 19 and 20 (via CBS Sports` John Rothstein on X/Twitter):

Andrej Stojakovic was a standout freshman for the Cardinal, where he appeared in 32 total games. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and just under one assist per game on around 41 percent shooting from the field. These numbers are far from eye-popping, but he`s still quite young and hasn`t seen much minutes.

Nevertheless, Stojakovic did show that he takes a bit of his game from his pops, who was known as one of the best knockdown shooters in the 2000s. The 6-foot-7, 190-lb forward averaged a fairly modest 32.7% from three, but he seems to be a little more athletic and inclined towards attacking the basket and finishing in close.

A move to Kentucky, who`s clearly in major rebuild mode under Pope, could see Andrej Stojakovic get major minutes and become part of the main rotation. The Wildcats have seen a ton of talent leave with John Calipari`s departure, so they`re basically starting from scratch. A young player like Stojakovic could be part of their core for years to come.

Mark Pope and Kentucky`s other recruiting targets

Kentucky`s talent drain is quite significant as it not only covers a few current players but also five incoming recruits: Karter Knox, Jayden Quaintance, Somto Cyril, Boogie Fland, and Billy Richmond (via Bleacher Report). These youngsters have all since decommitted from the Wildcats.

Two more players are said to be coming into Lexington, one of them being Collin Chandler, who intends to follow his former BYU coach to Kentucky. This also reportedly includes Oklahoma State`s Javon Small and Drexel`s Amari Williams, among others whose names the Wildcats still keep under wraps (via On3).

