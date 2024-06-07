Former NBA star believes DJ Burns Jr. could be a 'good fit' with Victor Wembanyama at the Spurs: "He can help a team out like that"

Two-time NBA All-Star Zach Randolph thinks the San Antonio Spurs should go for DJ Burns with their second-round picks. They hope to find a talented young player who can team up well with Victor Wembanyama.

Speaking with Paul George on the "Podcast P Show", Zach Randolph said that the Spurs would be the best fit for the Rock Hill native.

"I think San Antonio would be good," Zach Randolph said. "Pop would put him in the right positions. I think he can help a team out like that and come in and make a difference."

Although Burns is expected to go undrafted, Randolph believes he has the potential to thrive alongside Wembanyama in San Antonio. However, he suggested Burns shed some pounds and be the best version of himself.

"I like him. I like the kid, man," Randolph added. "For me, I told him from a basketball standpoint, just get in the best shape you can. Lose as much weight as you can. Work on your shot.

"You know, the game has changed. The NBA has changed. They play a different style. I told him just go out there and get your money, work hard and believe in your self."

Paul George mentioned that Burns had lost 45 points after college to which Randolph commented that he thought Burns was looking great.

DJ Burns Jr.'s comparison to Zach Randolph

NC State forward DJ Burns has been consistently compared to Randolph because of their similar physical stature. They both stand at 6 feet and 9 inches and weigh somewhere between 250 and 270 pounds.

Randolph, a two-time All-Star, played in the NBA for 17 seasons and averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, Burns tallied 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season in college.

Randolph remains positive about DJ Burns' growth and has good faith in his career going forward.

“His touch is so soft. He can shoot the ball. I like the kids game. He’s good. He’s just got to keep working and not get discouraged, " Randolph stated.

The potential addition of Burns Jr. to their roster to pair with Wembanyama is an exciting prospect as Burns possesses the skills and is mentally adept to complement Wemby's style of play. The frontcourt of the two could wreak havoc in the opposition's defense.

